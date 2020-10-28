The 2021 East-West Shrine Game officially cancelled due to COVID-related concerns

2021 East-West Shrine Game cancelled due to COVID-related concerns originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

One of the last games that NFL scouts can watch college players before the NFL Draft has been cancelled due to COVID-related concerns.

The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl that was scheduled to be played on Jan. 23 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, is no more.

"It's terribly disappointing to have to cancel this year's game, but there are so many issues involved with bringing in approximately 130 players and 25 NFL coaches from every corner of the United States and Canada," stated East-West Shrine Bowl executive director Bob Roller in a release published on the game's website.

It's difficult enough currently for these college teams to provide some sort of a bubble during the regular season, but our game occurs after all players have gone home for the holidays. It presented too many potential issues for this one year.

East-West Shrine Bowl executive director Bob Roller

Roller also stated that players eligible for the 2021 Shrine Bowl will still receive formal invitations to become part of a tradition that dates back to 1925.

This comes on a day where 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Wisconsin football program and the school has suspended all team-related activities for at least seven days, including the cancellation of their game against Nebraska on Saturday.

A few other postgame bowl committees have cancelled their games as well including the Holiday Bowl (San Diego, California) and Redbox Bowl (San Jose, California).

The East-West Shrine Bowl was another opportunity for players to show NFL executives their potential. Former Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Justin Hollins was named the Defensive MVP back in 2019. Hollins went on to get drafted in the fifth round (No. 156 overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft.

