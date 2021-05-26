2021 Eagles tickets: Single-game tickets, public practice tickets on sale soon

Eagles to host 2 public practices at the Linc this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you want to see the Eagles in-person in Philadelphia this year, June 2 is a date to keep in mind.

That’s the date when you can buy single-game tickets or tickets to two public practices at Lincoln Financial Field, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

• The Eagles will host public practices at the Linc on Sunday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 22, both at 7 p.m. Training camp kicks off on July 27, when players report.

General admission tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com for $10, with an option for a $25 VIP ticket that gives fans a “special on-field experience.” Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 2 and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no ticket limitations and parking is free.

Proceeds from these ticket sales will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

• In addition to ticket sales for public practices, single-game tickets for the Eagles’ home games in 2021 also go on sale on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. on June 2. There’s a four-ticket limit per household.

From the news release: “Preparing to operate at full stadium capacity, the Eagles are excited to welcome back fans to a safe, clean, and friendly environment at Lincoln Financial Field.”

The Eagles will have two home preseason games and eight home regular season games. Here’s a reminder of their home schedule:

Preseason

Thursday, Aug. 12: Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19: New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

Sunday, Sept. 19: San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7: Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21: New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 or Sunday, Dec. 19: Washington Football Team, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 26: New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9: Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m.

