2021 Eagles’ roster cuts: Luke Juriga among three waived Tuesday
Roster Moves: Eagles have waived/injured RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga, and T Casey Tucker. pic.twitter.com/pPzUWP4fvL
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 17, 2021
With Nate Herbig rapidly improving, center Luke Juriga was among three players waived on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.
The first of three roster cuts that NFL teams are required to make, Juriga joined Kerryon Johnson on waivers as Philadelphia worked to get down to 85.
Tuesday, August 17: Down to 85.
Tuesday, August 24: Down to 80.
Tuesday, August 31: Down to 53.
Juriga getting cut means Kayode Awosika still has an outside shot at making the roster.
