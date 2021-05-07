2021 Dynasty Rookie Rankings

One of the thinnest skill classes of all time will have you dipping deep into Day 3 by the second round of Dynasty drafts. Just four running backs came off the board in the first 100 picks. That number was 11 in 2020.

At receiver, there were 11 top-50 selections in 2020. 2021? Seven. In a year where teams were guessing more than ever due to truncated fall seasons and the lack of a combine, fantasy players will be projecting more than ever.

(Real life draft position in parenthesis)

Quarterback

1. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (1.1)

Lawrence is not the overt dual threat we typically seek out in rookie drafts, but he’s a top-shelf athlete who contributed 17 rushing touchdowns his final two seasons at Clemson. The Luck-ian passing prospect picks his spots well enough as a runner to rate comfortably ahead of the rest of his quarterback class.

2. Trey Lance, 49ers (1.3)

Lance never faced an FBS team, but he was literally perfect in his only full season for North Dakota State, going 16-0 as he threw 28 touchdowns without getting intercepted. The 49ers believe Lance was the smartest quarterback in this year’s class, but it’s his rushing ability that makes him intriguing right off the bat in Dynasty. Hand-picked by Kyle Shanahan, “annual X-factor” is the upside for someone with Lance’s tools in this system.

3. Justin Fields, Bears (1.11)

Like Lawrence, Fields does not beat you over the head with his dual-threat ability, but it’s always there. Fields is a big-play hunter as both a passer and runner, one who does not have to rely on scheme to change games. Fields is the kind of creator of instant offense you want to bet on long term.

4. Zach Wilson, Jets (1.2)

Drew Lock without the interceptions and Johnny Manziel without the baggage, Wilson is an off-schedule play-maker who needs to shore things up in the pocket. Wilson’s biggest red flag is his destination, but the Jets finally seem to be operating as a competent organization. Wilson’s upside is as high as any quarterback in this class, but he lacks Lance’s game-changing running ability and Lawrence/Fields’ overall body of work.

Story continues

5. Mac Jones, Patriots (1.15)

A Derek Carr in an era of Josh Allens, Jones is this year’s only first-rounder who could find real life success without it translating to fantasy dynamism. The triggerman for a run-based offense with league-average weapons, Jones is probably looking at several seasons of strictly matchup-based value.

6. Davis Mills, Texans (3.67)

I know almost nothing about Mills because he barely played in college after being a top recruit. What I know about his time in the pros is that the go-nowhere Texans won’t hesitate to contrive reasons to bench Tyrod Taylor. Mills has decent odds of making 2021 starts.

7. Kellen Mond, Vikings (3.66)

The Vikings seem increasingly Joker-fied by Kirk Cousins, creating non-zero odds dual-threat Mond might get a desperation 2021 look or two. Although he was a four-year contributor at Texas A&M, Mond is still a month shy of his 22nd birthday.

8. Sam Ehlinger, Colts (6.218)

Ehlinger is a dual-threat for a quarterback-desperate team banking on a starter who was one of the worst players in the league last season. Stranger things have happened.

9. Kyle Trask, Bucs (2.64)

The platonic ideal of a second-round quarterback, Trask is “fine” and little more. Stationed behind a cyborg, it’s going to be at least two years before he gets a chance to start.

10. Ian Book, Saints (4.133)

I’m surprised Book doesn’t have eight years of eligibility left at Notre Dame. He is already 23 with few discernible signature skills, but even if it’s in the fourth round, you have to take notice when Sean Payton drafts a quarterback.

Running Back

1. Najee Harris, Steelers (1.24)

Harris solidified himself as a three-down back in 2020 and is now the rare rookie to immediately slide into a three-down role. His surroundings are problematic — the Steelers have one of the league’s worst offensive lines and Ben Roethlisberger’s pop-gun passing will invite defenses to camp out — but Harris is in the right place at the right time for a team desperate to juice its rushing attack. The 6-foot-1, 232-pouder is such a subtle runner for his formidable size.

2. Travis Etienne, Jaguars (1.25)

A blazingly-fast runner who is both powerful and patient, Etienne sometimes has the looks of Le’Veon Bell in a wide receiver’s body. So naturally Jaguars coach Urban Meyer immediately labeled him the team’s “third-down back” behind James Robinson and Carlos Hyde. That will probably end up coachspeak whether Meyer wants it to or not, but the landing place was not perfect for a back who is as ready as Harris to take on a three-down role. Etienne’s film, production and draft capital are all better predictors of his fantasy future than one tossed off coach comment.

3. Javonte Williams, Broncos (2.35)

You will see the words “just” and “only” a lot with Williams. He will be just 21 as a rookie. He enters the league with only 366 career carries to his name, meaning he’s sporting fully-treaded tires. Denver was an odd landing spot, but a declining Melvin Gordon is signed for merely one more season. Williams is a violent runner who nevertheless seems capable of contributing in the passing game. If you can stomach a 2021 committee, Williams’ three-down future is bright.

4. Trey Sermon, 49ers (3.88)

87 picks came off the board before the fourth running back. The times we live in. Sermon is a fit for Kyle Shanahan’s zone-blocking scheme and arrives in a backfield that was an uncharacteristic weakness in 2020. Raheem Mostert flopped his One Big Chance while neither JaMycal Hasty nor Jeff Wilson will be guaranteed a role. Shanny traded up for Sermon, suggesting instant opportunity. This one boils down to, when Shanahan takes a running back, you listen.

5. Michael Carter, Jets (4.107)

Draftheads are billing Carter as an early-career committee back, though he cleared 1,000 yards rushing and 20 receptions each of his final two seasons at UNC. The Jets’ committee is also unclear on whom its members will be. PlayerProfiler.com comps Carter to Devonta Freeman, another would-be committeeman who became a starting back. Carter has a clear path to a 2021 role, which is all you can ask of a mid-round back.

6. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (4.120)

An early-down bulldozer, Stevenson has landed in the right spot from a scheme perspective. He will begin the year third in line between the tackles, but Sony Michel and Damien Harris both have lengthy injury histories. ESPN’s Mike Reiss also believes Stevenson could threaten Michel’s roster spot. Encouragingly for a player with Stevenson’s early-down profile, he is not a zero in the passing game.

7. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (5.150)

Gainwell was a one-year wonder at Memphis who made sure 2019 was quite a year. He provided 231/1459/13 as a rusher while contributing 51 receptions. He is only a passable athlete, and invited too much contact for someone with a 5-foot-8 frame. Gainwell could threaten Boston Scott for 2021 change-of-pace duties but is just as likely to begin his career as a weekly inactive.

8. Elijah Mitchell, 49ers (6.194)

5-foot-10 with 4.38 speed, Mitchell’s Dynasty profile is dented by a lack of receiving production for small-school Louisiana Monroe. He does offer early career big-play upside for a coach who knows how to get playmakers in space. This backfield is unsettled.

9. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (4.126)

A one-time literal track star, Hubbard enters the NFL seemingly worn down by massive college workloads. He carried the ball an otherworldly 328 times across 13 2019 appearances, and his yards per carry plunged from 6.4 to 4.7 the following season. At least to begin his career, Hubbard may need to be schemed into space behind every-down player Christian McCaffrey. The good news is, there is very little touch competition behind CMC.

10. Larry Rountree, Chargers (6.198)

A highly productive college back who didn’t test well and isn’t much of a pass catcher. On film, Rountree does have impressive burst for his 5-foot-11, 211-pound frame. He arrives in a backfield that can’t figure out its early-down complement to Austin Ekeler, creating potential opportunity.

11. Khalil Herbert, Bears (6.217)

A strong, smart runner, Herbert was ludicrously productive for Virginia Tech last season after transferring from Kansas. Like many backs in this range, Herbert is already on the older side (23), but there is still less than meets the eye in the Bears’ backfield behind David Montgomery. Tarik Cohen is a strict role player and 2020 opt-out Damien Williams is 29 years old.

12. Javian Hawkins, Falcons (UDFA)

A true home run hitter, Hawkins’ size (5’8/183) was surely part of the reason he went undrafted, but he arrives in one of the league’s most embryonic backfields. There are roles and touches for the taking, and Hawkins will be an immediate “space” option if he cracks the 53-man roster.

13. Demetric Felton, Browns (6.211)

A hybrid player, Felton spent most of his collegiate career at wideout before giving running back a try in 2020. The NFL has gradually grown more open to these types of talents, and Felton’s unique background could eventually allow for a third-down role. Felton might get a chance to push D'Ernest Johnson for No. 3 duties.

14. Jermar Jefferson, Lions (7.257)

Jefferson probably came off the board a little later than expected but was a natural, productive college runner. Lack of draft capital dings someone who might have been a sleeper in a less crowded landing spot.

15. Jaret Patterson, Washington (UDFA)

Patterson went undrafted because of his 5-foot-6 frame but was an impossibly productive back for small-school Buffalo, crescendoing with 1,072 yards rushing in only six 2020 appearances. It’s not impossible to think he cracks Washington’s 2021 53-man roster and sees some change-of-pace carries behind Antonio Gibson.

16. Gerrid Doaks, Dolphins (7.244)

The only player added to one of the league’s thinnest backfields.

17. Chris Evans, Bengals (6.202)

Evans arrives as a bigger third-down back, albeit one who will turn 24 in May and has 25 touches over the past two years thanks to a suspension and the pandemic. 25-year-old three-down back Joe Mixon is signed through 2024.

18. Kene Nwangwu, Vikings (4.119)

Nwangwu is an elite athlete. Then the red flags start. Nwangwu never carved out a full-time role at Iowa State and is already 23 years old. As a running back, his most obvious skill is open-field wind sprints. The trouble is getting into the open field. Even in the fourth round, Nwangwu was probably drafted mostly with special teams in mind behind elite starter Dalvin Cook and top-notch backup Alexander Mattison.

19. Kylin Hill, Packers (7.256)

A forceful early-down runner with some nice cutting ability, Hill would need multiple injuries ahead of him to have any shot at early-career fantasy value.

20. Jake Funk, Rams (7.233)

A testing star behind too many other talented backs.

Wide Receiver

1. Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (1.5)

The best receiver prospect since at least Amari Cooper — and perhaps the man he is replacing, A.J. Green — Chase is reuniting with the quarterback who guided him to an 84/1,780/20 line as a 19-year-old sophomore. Chase accelerates without trying. He breaks tackles. He dominates deep. He does it all.

2. Devonta Smith, Eagles (1.10)

Although Smith is built like he’s popping over from the office to pick his daughter up from pre-K, his technical dominance is matched by few in recent memory. That is not to undersell his jaw-dropping physical ability. The Heisman Trophy winner dropped just 7-of-268 catchable targets during his record-setting time in Tuscaloosa, and led the nation in both screen (304) and downfield yardage (589) in 2020. There is no need to galaxy brain this 22-year-old man’s weight.

3. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (1.6)

The cheap comp for Waddle is Tyreek Hill. PlayerProfiler.com has a more realistic one in John Brown. That would be a good outcome for almost any receiving prospect. “Rookie year Henry Ruggs” wouldn’t. That’s what the Dolphins hope to avoid with a player who never reached 1,000 yards in a loaded Alabama receiver corps, though he would have in 2020 had he not dislocated his ankle. Waddle is a big-play bet who probably won’t stack up rookie counting stats in a skill group that also includes DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, Mike Gesicki and Preston Williams.

4. Rashod Bateman, Ravens (1.27)

There are scenarios where Bateman ends up the second best wideout in this class. He has extensive experience — and production — from both the slot and out wide, and is an accomplished route runner. Bateman never grew all the way into his 6-foot-2 frame at Minnesota, but he has the technical savvy to take the next step. Much will be made of Bateman’s seemingly unideal landing spot, but he is the kind of target the Ravens have desperately missed over the past two-plus seasons. Bateman could be the solution to many of Lamar Jackson’s problems.

5. Elijah Moore, Jets (2.34)

A sizzling athlete from the slot, Moore led the nation in catches (10.8) and receiving yards (149.1) per game last season. He plays with extreme intensity and competitiveness. He’s the kind of easy target Zach Wilson will need as a rookie, one who could also excel on manufactured touches.

6. Terrace Marshall, Panthers (2.59)

Long and powerful at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Marshall is capable of lining up at any spot on the field. He probably would have been a first-round pick had nebulous injury concerns not developed during the pre-draft process. Although opaque to outsiders, injury whispers actually do often come true, but Marshall’s size/speed (4.40) game and formation versatility are going to be major weapons in the hands of gifted young OC Joe Brady. Still one month shy of his 21st birthday, Marshall could quickly develop into an elite Dynasty league option if his health cooperates.

7. Kadarius Toney, Giants (1.20)

We can’t ignore Toney’s rare athleticism and first-round draft capital. The same is true of his red flags. 5-foot-11 Toney has just 18 games of official experience at the receiver position and feels in limbo between the outside and slot. He profiles as a rookie gadget player in a deep offense with a shaky quarterback. Toney needs time to develop, but Daniel Jones’ offense is a dangerous place for an in-progress wideout.

8. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (2.49)

A freshman phenom who followed it up with only seven games in two years, 5-foot-7 Moore is a freak athlete who will nevertheless require creative usage. That has not been coach Kliff Kingsbury’s strong suit through two years on the job in Arizona. Even if Moore had a genius on the headset, his lack of size and recent experience will necessarily create a learning curve. Throw in a crowded receiver group, and Moore is a futures bet on raw physical skill taking over.

9. Dyami Brown, Washington (3.82)

A true, blue deep threat — right down to his questionable hands — Brown turned 106 2019-20 receptions into 2,133 yards, averaging 20.1 yards per pop. That is some DeSean Jackson-level production, and Brown is linking up with a quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick who knows what to do with a DeSean Jackson when he sees one. Brown, of course, is a much different player, checking in at 6-foot-1 with more “build-up” than instant speed. Brown will probably never be a fantasy WR1, but he could be a WR4 role player right off the bat. Rookie WR4s frequently turn into WR2/3s.

10. Amari Rodgers, Packers (3.85)

Rodgers is a missing link for the Packers’ offense as a tough, middle-of-the-field YAC threat. The problem is that another link might go missing, Aaron Rodgers. Am. Rogers isn’t going to have a whole lot to work with as a rookie if Aa. Rodgers is in a Culver City studio filming Jeopardy!. Regardless of his short-term circumstances, Amari does seem likely to carve out a nice NFL career in the slot.

11. D’Wayne Eskridge, Seahawks (2.56)

This pick produced even more Seahawks fan soul searching than usual — why Pete why???? — but Eskridge just might be the fastest receiver in this class. He is also the world’s oldest human in prospect years, having turned 24 in March. Throw in a 5-foot-9, 190-pound frame, and you don’t leave much room for projection between alphas DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Eskridge, who can contribute both over the top and on manufactured touches, will relieve pressure on his more ballyhooed teammates, but it could be a while before a Dynasty investment pays off.

12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (4.112)

Brown is experienced both inside and out but is much more effective from the slot. Thankfully, a Lions Offense that has openings all across the formation has its most acute need in the middle of the field. Good at everything, great at nothing, St. Brown falls into the classic “just a football player” archetype. The Lions’ dire skill situation could thrust St. Brown into advantageous early-career counting stat situations.

13. Nico Collins, Texans (3.89)

The Texans surrendered three picks, including a 2022 fourth-rounder, to move up 20 spots for Collins. The 6-foot-4 deep threat made some lemonade out of a quarterback lemons at Michigan, experience that will serve him well in bombed-out Houston. Collins has the physical profile to make an immediate impact, but it will probably have trouble translating to early-career fantasy value.

14. Josh Palmer, Chargers (3.77)

Palmer enters the NFL having never reached 500 yards in a season, and 100 yards in a game only once. That did not stop a few coaches from comparing him to Terry McLaurin following the Senior Bowl. Palmer has 4.51 speed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, and is willing to play physical, excelling at contested catches. He has landed in a receiver corps without much to call home about long term behind Keenan Allen. Palmer’s third-round pedigree and Justin Herbert connection make him a worthy second-round pick.

15. Tutu Atwell, Rams (2.57)

Described as a "gadget-and-go" option by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Atwell packs under 160 pounds on his 5-foot-9 frame. He wouldn’t be the first wideout to make that work, but it is still the exception rather than the rule. Despite his second-round pedigree, Atwell might max out as a role-playing No. 3 receiver, while No. 3 duties probably won’t even be attainable in 2021 with Van Jefferson parked behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Despite his obvious drawbacks, Atwell does come with intriguing unknown upside.

16. Tylan Wallace, Ravens (4.131)

Extremely productive in the Big 12, Wallace was excellent against man coverage, excelling in contested-catch situations. On the other hand, he has a torn ACL on his résumé, and tested poorly in the build up to the draft. At 5-foot-11, Wallace’s outside game might not translate to the pros. He’s a bet-on-production flier in an offense where there isn’t much passing production.

17. Anthony Schwartz, Browns (3.91)

Schwartz has Olympic-style speed. For better or worse, that’s how he plays receiver. Schwartz burns people up when he gets the ball but struggles with the finer points of pass catching. He has all the hallmarks of a role player, one whose real life value will probably have trouble translating to fantasy.

18. Dez Fitzpatrick, Titans (4.109)

There is very little ahead of Fitzpatrick on the depth chart, but there is a reason he went in the fourth round. Dane Brugler’s No. 34 overall receiver is a one-trick pony deep threat. The Titans’ “do your job” offense is a place where Fitz might actually find a little statistical success if he executes his role, but the fantasy ceiling just isn’t there. It doesn’t help that 2021 will be his age-24 campaign.

19. Jaelon Darden, Bucs (4.129)

A darling of the metrics set — justifiably so — Darden enters the big leagues with top-shelf college production but a 5-foot-8 frame in the slot. He also has the speed to take the lid off defenses. It would have been nice had Darden landed in a less crowded receiver corps, as he must now do target battle with Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and Justin Watson behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Even if Godwin walks in 2022, Darden’s road to target share is long.

20. Cornell Powell, Chiefs (5.181)

A former top recruit, Powell achieved little of note at Clemson until his fifth-year senior campaign of 2020. Coach Dabo Swinney attributed his late-blooming success to a “night-and-day” change in his practice habits. That may be true, but Powell will turn 24 years old in October. That, combined with a lack of high-end speed, doesn’t leave much room for projection. Powell is in the Dynasty conversation solely because of his landing spot, an undermanned receiver corps helmed by the best quarterback on the planet.

21. Marquez Stevenson, Bills (6.203) — Big-time college playmaker capable of playing both inside and outside is regarded as someone with room to grow. Drafted by a smart team.

22. Racey McMath, Titans (6.205) — A size/speed project who landed in a thin receiver group.

23. Seth Williams, Broncos (6.219) — Another size/speed freak, but unlike McMath, Williams is landing in an overflowing receiver corps.

24. Simi Fehoko, Cowboys (5.179) — Fehoko is an elite athlete who flashed big-play potential in the PAC-12, but he will be elderly for a rookie (24 in November) in a loaded WR room.

25. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Vikings (5.157) — Poised to max out as gadget man/special teamer. Only draft capital lands him in top 25.

Tight End

1. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (1.4)

Pitts is, yes, a generational athlete who will be burdened by impossible expectations. It’s important to keep in mind that “Darren Waller 2.0” would be a great outcome.

2. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (2.55)

“Baby Gronk” scored 16 touchdowns in 29 college games. Eric Ebron is signed through only 2022. Freiermuth could be mostly called on to block as a rookie, but there is pass-catching upside here.

3. Hunter Long, Dolphins (3.81)

Productive pass catcher who does a little bit of everything up the seam. The Dolphins have yet to extend contract-year TE Mike Gesicki.

4. Kylen Granson, Colts (4.127)

Granson’s selection has been panned because of his lack of blocking ability, but he was a highly productive college pass catcher. He has also landed with a coach/quarterback tandem famous for peppering the seam with targets. Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox remain.

5. Brevin Jordan, Texans (5.147)

Jordan is a slot option with YAC upside who tested poorly and is not physically imposing. He does join a wide-open tight end group in Houston.

6. Tommy Tremble, Panthers (3.83)

An elite blocker who has the athletic upside to catch more than the 18 receptions he averaged in two years at Notre Dame. Tremble will be working with one of the league’s best offensive play-callers as a rookie. Ian Thomas has failed to run with post-Greg Olsen seam duties.

7. Tre’ McKitty, Chargers (3.97)

Projected as a 6th-7th rounder by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, McKitty doesn’t stand out at any one aspect of seam work. He gets a Dynasty gander because he has third-round draft capital in an ascending offense with a long-term need at tight end.

8. Noah Gray, Chiefs (5.162)

Decently productive ACC tight end landing in a receiver-needy offense with no succession plan for 31-year-old Travis Kelce. Gray just turned 22.

9. Jacob Harris, Rams (4.141)

A size/speed freak, Harris stands in at 6-foot-5 with 4.43 wheels. A converted soccer player, Harris has only been playing football since 2019, and those who know said it showed on his film. Harris did manage to score eight touchdowns in 10 games last season, but he is already 24 years old. Los Angeles’ skill group could scarcely be more crowded.

10. Kenny Yeboah, Jets (UDFA)

Yeboah was a big-play machine in the SEC last season. He profiles poorly as a blocker but has excellent speed for the position. The Jets have yet to solve tight end.

Overall Top 50

1. Ja’Marr Chase, WR1

2. Najee Harris, RB1

3. Devonta Smith, WR2

4. Travis Etienne, RB2

5. Jaylen Waddle, WR3

6. Kyle Pitts, TE1

7. Rashod Bateman, WR4

8. Javonte Williams, RB3

9. Elijah Moore, WR5

10. Trevor Lawrence, QB1

11. Terrace Marshall, WR6

12. Kadarius Toney, WR7

13. Trey Lance, QB2

14. Justin Fields, QB3

15. Trey Sermon, RB4

16. Rondale Moore, WR8

17. Michael Carter, RB5

18. Zach Wilson, QB4

19. Dyami Brown, WR9

20. Amari Rodgers, WR10

21. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB6

22. D’Wayne Eskridge, WR11

23. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR12

24. Kenneth Gainwell, RB7

25. Nico Collins, WR13

26. Josh Palmer, WR14

27. Tutu Atwell, WR15

28. Tylan Wallace, WR16

29. Pat Freiermuth, TE2

30. Mac Jones, QB5

31. Elijah Mitchell, RB8

32. Hunter Long, TE3

33. Chuba Hubbard, RB9

34. Larry Rountree, RB10

35. Khalil Herbert, RB11

36. Javian Hawkins, RB12

37. Anthony Schwartz, WR17

38. Dez Fitzpatrick, WR18

39. Demetric Felton, RB13

40. Jaelon Darden, WR19

41. Cornell Powell, WR20

42. Kylen Granson, TE4

43. Jermar Jefferson, RB14

44. Brevin Jordan, TE5

45. Jaret Patterson, RB15

46. Gerrid Doaks, RB16

47. Marquez Stevenson, WR21

48. Racey McMath, WR22

49. Seth Williams, WR23

50. Simi Fehoko, Cowboys, WR24

Overall Superflex Top 50

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB1

2. Ja’Marr Chase, WR1

3. Trey Lance, QB2

4. Justin Fields, QB3

5. Zach Wilson, QB4

6. Najee Harris, RB1

7. Devonta Smith, WR2

8. Travis Etienne, RB2

9. Jaylen Waddle, WR3

10. Kyle Pitts, TE1

11. Rashod Bateman, WR4

12. Javonte Williams, RB3

13. Mac Jones, QB5

14. Elijah Moore, WR5

15. Terrace Marshall, WR6

16. Kadarius Toney, WR7

17. Trey Sermon, RB4

18. Rondale Moore, WR8

19. Michael Carter, RB5

20. Dyami Brown, WR9

21. Amari Rodgers, WR10

22. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB6

23. D’Wayne Eskridge, WR11

24. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR12

25. Kenneth Gainwell, RB7

26. Nico Collins, WR13

27. Josh Palmer, WR14

28. Tutu Atwell, WR15

29. Tylan Wallace, WR16

30. Pat Freiermuth, TE2

31. Elijah Mitchell, RB8

32. Hunter Long, TE3

33. Chuba Hubbard, RB9

34. Larry Rountree, RB10

35. Khalil Herbert, RB11

36. Javian Hawkins, RB12

37. Davis Mills, QB6

38. Anthony Schwartz, WR17

39. Dez Fitzpatrick, WR18

40. Demetric Felton, RB13

41. Jaelon Darden, WR19

42. Cornell Powell, WR20

43. Kylen Granson, TE4

44. Jermar Jefferson, RB14

45. Kellen Mond, QB7

46. Brevin Jordan, TE5

47. Jaret Patterson, RB15

48. Gerrid Doaks, RB16

49. Marquez Stevenson, WR21

50. Racey McMath, WR22