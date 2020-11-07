How the 2021 Detroit Tigers could look like the 2015 Astros under AJ Hinch

With the hiring of AJ Hinch as manager last week, the Detroit Tigers suggested their rebuild — which began in earnest in 2017 — is moving into a new phase, with the team hoping to contend by 2022.

The Tigers went 23-35 this season — the equivalent of a 64-98 finish in a 162-game season but still a 17-win improvement over their 47-114 record in 2019. Another 17-win improvement in 2021 would give the franchise its first .500 record since 2016 and seemingly set up a playoff push in Hinch’s second season as manager.

Hinch has seen this transition before; he took over the Houston Astros after a 2014 season in which their 70-92 record was seen as a breakthrough following three consecutive 100-loss seasons. In his first season, the Astros made a surprising surge and finished 86-76 with an AL wild-card berth and a narrow five-game ALDS loss to the eventual champion Kansas City Royals.

But how much of that 16-win improvement from ’14 to ’15 was Hinch responsible for? It’s tough to say, but we took a look at the top five homegrown players by WAR (Wins Above Replacement, according to baseball-reference.com) from that 2015 squad. (The No. 5 player by WAR that season, Colby Rasmus, was a free-agent signing during the 2014-15 offseason.) All but one of those players experienced breakout seasons under Hinch. Here’s the rundown, as well as a Tigers player in each who could see a similar change in performance:

LHP Dallas Keuchel

2014 WAR: 4.5; 2015 WAR: 6.5; Difference: 2.0

The buzz: Keuchel entered 2015 already coming off a moderate breakthrough; his ERA dropped from 5.15 in 2013 to 2.93 in 2014 despite increasing his workload from 153⅔ innings to 200 innings, including five complete games. But his 2015 was next-level as he led the AL with 232 innings pitched and dropped his ERA to 2.48, with his effectiveness metric (Fielding Independent Pitching, or "FIP") dropping from 3.21 (good) to 2.91 (great). The big reason? Keuchel became a strikeout machine, going from 0.73 per inning (146 total) in 2014 to 0.93 (216) in 2015 while keeping his walk rate basically steady (from 0.24 per inning in 2014 to 0.22 in 2015).

View photos Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Houston. More

Keuchel won the AL Cy Young that season in a minor upset over David Price — Keuchel had an AL-high 20 wins behind the Astros’ jump from 3.88 to 4.50 runs a game, while Price was superior in nearly every other stat despite fewer innings pitched — but he struggled to find that form in his next three seasons pitching for Hinch. His ERAs varied from 2.90 to 4.55 in 2016-19, but his FIP actually decreased, going from 3.87 to 3.79 to 3.69.

The Tiger equivalent: Spencer Turnbull appeared to have ace-like stuff at times and saw his FIP drop from 3.99 in 2019 to 3.49 in 2020. A similar improvement in 2021 (and any support from the Tigers offense) could lead to a Keuchel-like breakout season.

SS Carlos Correa

2014 WAR: N/A; 2015 WAR: 4.8; Difference: N/A

The buzz: Correa was just 20 when he made his debut on June 8, 2015. The No. 1 overall pick in 2012 had shot through the Astros’ system, with his only stops above Single-A coming early in 2015: 29 games in Double-A, in which he had a slash line of .385/.459/.726, and 24 games in Triple-A, in which he “slumped” to .276/.345/.449. What did Hinch do with the consensus top-5 prospect when he finally made the majors? Let him play; all 99 of the shortstop’s appearances were starts, and he earned the playing time, too, with a single in his debut, at least one hit in 16 of his first 20 games and three weeks before his first back-to-back hitless games.

