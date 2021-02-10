2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

·2 min read

00

United States

Quin Houff

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

StarCom Racing

1

United States

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

United States

Brad Keselowski

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Team Penske

3

United States

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Richard Childress Racing

4

United States

Kevin Harvick

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

United States

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Hendrick Motorsports

6

United States

Ryan Newman

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Roush Fenway Racing

7

United States

Corey Lajoie

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Spire Motorsports

8

United States

Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Richard Childress Racing

9

United States

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Hendrick Motorsports

10

United States

Aric Almirola

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

United States

Denny Hamlin

Toyota Camry

United States

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

United States

Ryan Blaney

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Team Penske

13

United States

Garrett Smithley*

Ford Mustang GT

United States

MBM Motorsports

14

United States

Chase Briscoe

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Stewart-Haas Racing

15

United States

Derrike Cope

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Rick Ware Racing

16

United States

Kaz Grala*

Chevrolet Camaro

Kaulig Racing

17

United States

Chris Buescher

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Roush Fenway Racing

18

United States

Kyle Busch

Toyota Camry

United States

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

United States

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota Camry

United States

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

United States

Christopher Bell

Toyota Camry

United States

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

United States

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Wood Brothers Racing

22

United States

Joey Logano

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Team Penske

23

United States

Bubba Wallace

Toyota Camry

23XI Racing

24

United States

William Byron

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Hendrick Motorsports

33

United States

Austin Cindric*

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Team Penske

34

United States

Michael McDowell

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Front Row Motorsports

36

United States

David Ragan*

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Front Row Motorsports

37

United States

Ryan Preece*

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

JTG Daugherty Racing

38

Anthony Alfredo

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Front Row Motorsports

41

United States

Cole Custer

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Stewart-Haas Racing

42

United States

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Chip Ganassi Racing

43

United States

Erik Jones

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Richard Petty Motorsports

47

United States

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

JTG Daugherty Racing

48

United States

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Hendrick Motorsports

51

United States

Cody Ware

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Rick Ware Racing

52

United States

Josh Bilicki

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Rick Ware Racing

53

United States

Joey Gase

Ford Mustang GT

United States

Rick Ware Racing

62

United States

Noah Gragson*

Chevrolet Camaro

Beard Motorsports

66

United States

Timmy Hill*

Ford Mustang GT

United States

MBM Motorsports

77

United States

Jamie McMurray

Chevrolet Camaro

United States

Spire Motorsports

78

United States

B.J. McLeod

Ford Mustang GT

Live Fast Motorsports

96

United States

Ty Dillon*

Toyota Camry

Marty Gaunt

99

Mexico

Daniel Suarez

Chevrolet Camaro

TrackHouse Racing

*Is not locked into the race

Latest Stories