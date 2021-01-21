2021 Daytona 500: Date, time, live stream, how to watch, starting grid

Daytona 500: Date, time, live stream, how to watch, starting grid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Most sports end with the biggest event.

NASCAR starts with it.

On Sunday, Feb. 14 the Daytona 500 will go green for the 63rd year following an unprecedented 2020 season.

This go-round, it'll feature several drastic changes among the field with drivers in new rides and brand new teams introducing themselves at The Great American Race. Chase Elliott, the defending series champion, rides the momentum from the offseason and will have his eyes set on his first 500 victory, while three-time Daytona champ Denny Hamlin is aiming for a historic third win in the event in a row.

During superspeedway races, manufacturer alliances (Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota) are often the storyline, as specific drivers only worked with those who they were told to.

Here's a look at all the important information you need to know ahead of the 2020 Daytona 500.

2021 DAYTONA 500 INFORMATION:

WHEN IS THE 2021 DAYTONA 500?

The 63rd edition of the Daytona 500 is on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2021 DAYTONA 500?

FOX will broadcast the 2021 Daytona 500, as they have done every year since 2007.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE 2021 DAYTONA 500?

The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will provide radio coverage for the 2021 Daytona 500. Find your local provider here. The race will also be broadcast nationally on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90

HOW TO STREAM TO THE 2021 DAYTONA 500?

FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App have the live online stream of the 2021 Daytona 500.

WHO IS THE DEFENDING DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION?

Denny Hamlin won the 2020 Daytona 500 for the third time in his career.

Past Champions:

2020: Denny Hamlin (3)

2019: Denny Hamlin (2)

2018: Austin Dillon

2017: Kurt Busch

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2) - retired

2013: Jimmie Johnson (2) - retired

2012: Matt Kenseth - retired

2011: Trevor Bayne

STARTING ORDER FOR THE 2021 DAYTONA 500:

The pole and front row for the Daytona 500 will be determined by qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The rest of the starting order will be determined based on the finishing order of Thursday, Feb. 11's duel races.