2021 Cuts Tracker: Cowboys waive, release players to whittle down to 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys, like the other 31 NFL teams, are paring down their offseason rosters. With a deadline of 3:00 p.m. central time, teams have to reduce their numbers from 80 down to 53 players. It’s a tough realization for many, who have spent the better part of the last decade pursuing their dreams of being professional football players.

The journey doesn’t end with being released for all, but for some this is the end of a long road. Dallas’ roster moves don’t make for what some refer to as a “final” 53-man roster. On the contrary, this is going to be an initial 53. As other players release (immediate availability) vested veterans or waive (available to be claimed in draft order) guys who have less than four years experience, teams will shape and reshape the bottom of their roster ahead of Week 1 action.

Here’s a running list of who has been let go by the Cowboys.

Waiver Rules

What's the difference between waived and released, anyway? The difference is how much time said player has been in the league. If a player has at least four years of NFL experience, i.e. a vested veteran, then they are not subject to waiver rules. Once the team relinquishes their rights, the player's contract is over, they are an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any other team immediately. Players with less than four accrued seasons have to go through waivers. That means any of the other 31 teams can put in a claim to take on whatever contract the player had with the former team. Teams have 24 hours to put in a waiver claim. If no one puts in a claim, the player is now an unrestricted free agent. When it comes to the initial roster setting, players waiver period does not start until the 53-man cutdown deadline, 3:00 p.m. central. Waiver order is the same as draft order until Week 3, so the Jacksonville Jaguars get any player they want to claim.

Safety Steven Parker

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

OT Eric Smith

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

QB Ben DiNucci

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Safety Tyler Coyle

(AP Photo/David Richard)

QB Garrett Gilbert

(AP Photo/David Richard)

DT Austin Faoliu

(Eric Evans Photography)

Safety Darian Thompson

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

WR Osirus Mitchell

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

DE Ron'Dell Carter

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

OG Isaac Alarcon

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

RB JaQuan Hardy

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

