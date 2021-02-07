2021 Cubs lineup projection: Joc Pederson offers numerous possibilities
2021 Cubs Opening Day lineup projection with Pederson aboard originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Think Joc Pederson is just a different looking version of Kyle Schwarber in the Cubs lineup? Not so fast.
The Cubs wanted to diversify their lineup this offseason by adding hitters with a more contact-oriented approach. At this point, Pederson is their only major addition — his one-year deal with a 2022 mutual option became official Friday — and he profiles very similarly to Schwarber.
-Pederson career (2,517 plate appearances): .230/.336/.470, 130 home runs, 12.1 BB%, 24.2 K%
-Schwarber career (2,108 plate appearances): .230/.336/.480, 121 home runs, 13.0 BB%, 28.0 K%
Both Pederson and Schwarber have struggled against lefties during their careers, too.
-Pederson vs. LHP (385 PAs): .191/.266/.310, 9 home runs, 9.4 BB%, 28.8 K%
-Schwarber vs LHP (435 PAs): .197/.301/.348, 14 home runs, 12.0 BB%, 33.8 K%
However, looks may be deceiving.
Manager David Ross told Pederson he’ll be the Cubs’ everyday left fielder, according to the outfielder’s piece in The Players’ Tribune. He might be replacing Schwarber, now with the Nationals, but he’s both better defensively and offers the Cubs more lineup possibilities.
Pederson has plenty of experience hitting leadoff, making more starts there (249) than any other lineup spot. He's a viable option there, with a career .235/.325/.503 slash line.
The Cubs have struggled to find consistent leadoff production post-Dexter Fowler. Ian Happ took over the spot in 2020 but Pederson could now be an option in at least some matchup situations.
Pederson figures to face more lefties in 2021 than any other time in his career, and on those days could hit eighth. He’s made 104 starts there (second-most) and has had his most success of any spot (.261/.391/.491). With his selective eye, he could serve as a second leadoff man of sorts.
With the switch-hitting Happ penciled in to open the season at leadoff, Pederson is a good fit in the sixth spot. At least for now.
Although the roster could change between now and Opening Day, here’s what the Cubs starting lineup could look like to begin the 2021 season. This assumes baseball sticks with its plan for no universal DH and the pitcher hits ninth.
2021 Cubs lineup projection: Joc Pederson not just another Kyle Schwarber
