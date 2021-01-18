2021 Cowboys offseason: Cap hits for all contracted players

The Dallas Cowboys currently have 47 players under contract for the 2021 season. While the salary cap is yet to be determined, it is expected to be above the floor set prior to last season of $175 million. Some scuttlebutt has floated the idea of a $195 million cap.

Right now salary cap website Over the Cap is projecting $176 million and shows Dallas has an estimated $23 million of space. Here’s a look at every players hit.

Edge DeMarcus Lawrence - $25 million

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

WR Amari Cooper - $22 million

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Right guard Zack Martin - $17 million

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (70) protects quarterback Dak Prescott during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Cleveland won 49-38. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Left tackle Tyron Smith - $14.025 million

Dec 27, 2015; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (77) against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

RB Ezekiel Elliott - $13.7 million

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Right tackle La'el Collins - $12.05 million

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) blocks against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Linebacker Jaylon Smith - $9.8 million

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) returns a Washington Football Team's Alex Smith interception for a long gain as Leighton Vander Esch (55) provides a block in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Story continues

DEAD MONEY - Travis Frederick - $6.065 million

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, right, greets player Travis Frederick after a press conference at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Cornerback Anthony Brown - $5.75 million

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) returns a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Blake Jarwin - $4.5 million

Oct 20, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch - $3.77 million

Aug 24, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) in action in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb - $3.184 million

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Kicker Greg Zuerlein - $2.83 million

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) reacts after making a 58-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Punter Chris Jones - $2.5 million

Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) throws a pass as the Cowboys fake a punt in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Edge Randy Gregory - $2 million

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) fumbles as he is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DEAD MONEY - Gerald McCoy - $2 million

Nov 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Fullback Jamize Olawale - $1.775 million

Jul 29, 2019; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Jamize Olawale (49) catches a pass during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Connor Williams - $1.746 million

Dec 9, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams (52) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Trevon Diggs - $1.437 million

Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (27) intercepts a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' John Hightower (82) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill - $1.33 million

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) walks onto the field against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Safety Darian Thompson - $1.3 million

Dallas Cowboys strong safety Darian Thompson (23) defends against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter of an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Cornerback Maurice Canady - $1.271 million

Nov 25, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady (26) looks on prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Michael Gallup - $1.142 million

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) makes a catch along the sideline as the New York Giants bench looks on in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Edge Dorance Armstrong, Jr. - $1.087 million

Nov 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) forces a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore - $1.064 million

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) celebrates after helping sack Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Tight end Dalton Schultz - $1.033 million

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) celebrates after he scored what would become the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

Guard - Connor McGovern - $1 million

Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern (66) runs during an organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Running back Tony Pollard - $1.018 million

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Rashard Robinson - $990,000

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson (28) celebrates a third down tackle with free safety Xavier Woods (25) and middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Reggie Robinson - $962,317

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reggie Robinson (41) stand on the field during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Defensive tackle Justin Hamilton - $920,000

Dec 13, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Justin Hamilton (74) stands on the sidelines before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers won 29-28. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert - $920,000

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) escapes a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux (99) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Pittsburgh won 24-19. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Cornerback Deante Burton - $920,000

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deante Burton (33) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Center Tyler Biadasz - $903,600

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Safety Donovan Wilson - $881,960

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (37) celebrates an interception against the New York Giants in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tackle Brandon Knight - $851,668

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Brandon Knight runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Linebacker Luke Gifford - $851,668

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford (57) goes through drills during NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Safety Steven Parker - $850,000

Dallas Cowboys safety Steven Parker (40) defends against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Edge Bradlee Anae - $839,444

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Bradlee Anae (56) looks on against the New York Giants during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Quarterback Ben DiNucci - $803,787

Dallas Cowboys' Ben DiNucci runs off the field after losing an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Tight end Sean McKeon - $784,000

Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon (84) catches a pass during an NFL football training camp practice at The Star, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Running back Rico Dowdle - $783,333

Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton (20) and James Pierre (42) give chase as Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle returns a punt for a long gain in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Tackle Terence Steele - $783,333

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) works against Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Linebacker Azur Kamara - $781,666

Oct 5, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Azur Kamara (5) celebrates after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tackle Mitch Hyatt - $780,000

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt gets ready for a play during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Linebacker Francis Bernard - $780,000

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Francis Bernard (44) goes through drills during NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Punter Hunter Niswander - $780,000

Dallas Cowboys punter Hunter Niswander participates in warmups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Fullback Sewo Olonilua - $780,000

Aug 21, 2020; Frisco, TX, USA; Sewo Olonilua (45) and Francis Bernard (44) of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory credit: Hand out James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/Handout photo-USA TODAY Sports

DEAD MONEY - Dontari Poe - $750,000

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Dontari Poe (95) stands on the field during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Wide receiver Stephen Guidry - $663,333

Nov 16, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Stephen Guidry (1) runs the ball while defended by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

DEAD MONEY - Joe Jackson - $143,392

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Joe Jackson, right, tries to block the pass of Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

1

1