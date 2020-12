2021 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws, ASCOC and USAC

The 2021 combined sprint car schedules of the World of Outlaws, All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCOC) and United Sates Auto Club features 150 races in 29 states.

The season will kick off in late January and early February as the ASCOC host races in Georgia and Florida. It ends in November at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Outlaws.

June is scheduled to be the busiest month of racing with 25 events, followed closely by 24 races in July and 22 in April.

The 2021 combined sprint car schedule has also been arranged by state below with Pennsylvania and Indiana each hosting 27 events. Ohio is the next busiest state with 20 races.

The World of Outlaws stream their races on DirtVision.

ASCOC and USAC races can be streamed at FloRacing.com. Both require a subscription.

Brad Sweet was crowned champion in the Outlaws in 2020 on the strength of eight wins. Aaron Reutzel (11 wins) won the ASCOC title with Brady Bacon (six wins) topping the USAC National Sprints.

By Month:

1/29-30 | Friday–Saturday | Screven Motor Speedway – Sylvania, GA – ASCOC

2/1-2 | Monday–Tuesday | East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – ASCOC

2/3-4 | Wednesday–Thursday | Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – ASCOC

2/5-7 | Friday-Sunday | Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Outlaws

2/11-13 | Thursday-Saturday | Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USAC

2/12 | Friday | Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA – Outlaws

2/13 | Saturday | Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – Outlaws

2/19 | Friday | Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – Outlaws

2/20 | Saturday | Revolution Park Speedway – Monroe, LA – Outlaws

2/26-27 | Friday-Saturday | Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – Outlaws

3/4 | Thursday | The Dirt Track at Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV – Outlaws

3/12-13 | Friday-Saturday |Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – Outlaws

3/20 | Saturday | Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Outlaws

3/21 | Sunday | TBA – Outlaws

3/26-27 | Friday-Saturday | Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Outlaws

4/2 | Friday | Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – Outlaws

4/3 | Saturday | Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Outlaws

4/3 | Saturday | Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USAC

4/9-10 | Friday-Saturday | Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – Outlaws

4/9-10 | Friday-Saturday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – ASCOC

4/15 | Thursday | Virginia Motor Speedway – Jamaica, VA – ASCOC

4/16 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – ASCOC

4/16 | Friday | Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Outlaws

4/16 | Friday | Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USAC

4/17 | Saturday | Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Outlaws

4/17 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – ASCOC

4/17 | Saturday | Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USAC

4/18 | Sunday | Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – ASCOC

4/18 | Sunday | Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USAC

4/22 | Thursday | Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USAC

4/23 | Friday | Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USAC

4/23-24 | Friday-Saturday | TBA – Outlaws

4/24 | Saturday | BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USAC

4/25 | Sunday | Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USAC

4/29 | Thursday | Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Outlaws

4/30 | Friday | Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – ASCOC

4/30-5/1 | Friday-Saturday | I-70 Speedway – Odessa, MO – Outlaws

5/1 | Saturday | Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – ASCOC

5/7-8 | Friday-Saturday | Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – Outlaws + USAC

5/12 | Wednesday | Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Outlaws

5/14 | Friday | I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – ASCOC

5/14/15 | Friday-Saturday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Outlaws

5/15 | Saturday | Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Joliet, IL – ASCOC

5/18 | Tuesday | Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ – Outlaws

5/20-21 | Thursday-Friday | Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN – ASCOC

5/21 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Outlaws

5/21-22 | Friday-Saturday | Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USAC

5/22 | Saturday | Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – Outlaws

5/22 | Saturday | Gas City Speedway – Gas City, IN – ASCOC

5/23 | Sunday | Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – ASCOC

5/26 | Wednesday | Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USAC

5/28 | Friday | Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – Outlaws

5/28 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – ASCOC

5/29-30 | Saturday-Sunday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – ASCOC

5/31 | Monday | Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Outlaws

6/3 | Thursday | Fairbury AL Speedway – Fairbury, IL – ASCOC

6/4 | Friday | River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Outlaws

6/4 | Friday | Wilmot Raceway – Kenosha, WI – ASCOC

6/5 | Saturday | Granite City Speedway – Sauk Rapids, MN – Outlaws

6/5 | Saturday | Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, IN – ASCOC

6/6 | Sunday | Wisconsin/TBD – ASCOC

6/11 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – ASCOC

6/11-12 | Friday-Saturday | Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Outlaws

6/12 | Saturday | Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – ASCOC

6/14 | Monday | Wayne County Speedway – Orville, OH – ASCOC

6/15 | Tuesday | Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – ASCOC

6/15 | Tuesday | Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USAC

6/16 | Wednesday | Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – ASCOC

6/16 | Wednesday | Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ – USAC

6/17 | Thursday | 34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Outlaws

6/17 | Thursday | Muskingum County – Zanesville, OH – ASCOC

6/17 | Thursday | Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USAC

6/18 | Friday | Dubuque Speedway – Dubuque, IA – Outlaws

6/18 | Friday | Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – ASCOC

6/19 | Saturday | Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Outlaws

6/19 | Saturday | Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – ASCOC

6/19 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USAC

6/20 | Sunday | Bloomsburg Fairgrounds – Bloomsburg, PA – USAC

6/21-22 | Monday-Tuesday | Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – Outlaws

6/24-26 | Thursday-Saturday | Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Outlaws

7/1 | Thursday | Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USAC

7/2-3 | Friday-Saturday | Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – Outlaws

7/2-3 | Friday-Saturday | Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USAC

7/9 | Friday | Stateline Speedway – Busti, NY – ASCOC

7/9 | Friday | TBA- USAC

7/10 | Saturday | Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Outlaws

7/10 | Saturday | Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USAC

7/10-11 | Saturday-Sunday | Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – ASCOC

7/13 | Tuesday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Outlaws

7/14-17 | Wednesday-Saturday | Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – Outlaws

7/20 | Tuesday | Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Outlaws

7/23 | Friday | Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – ASCOC

7/23-24 | Friday-Saturday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Outlaws

7/24 | Saturday | Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC

7/25 | Sunday | Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – ASCOC

7/25 | Sunday | Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USAC

7/28 | Wednesday | Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USAC

7/29 | Thursday | Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USAC

7/30 | Friday | Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – Outlaws

7/30 | Friday | 34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – ASCOC

7/30 | Friday | Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USAC

7/31 | Saturday | Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY – Outlaws

7/31 | Saturday | Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – ASCOC

7/31 | Saturday | Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USAC

8/1 | Sunday – ASCOC

8/6-7 | Friday-Saturday | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – Outlaws

8/11-14 | Wednesday-Saturday | Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Outlaws

8/20 | Friday | River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Outlaws

8/20 | Friday | I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – ASCOC

8/21 | Saturday | Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND – Outlaws

8/21 | Saturday | Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – ASCOC

8/22 | Sunday | Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – Outlaws

8/26 | Thursday | Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – ASCOC

8/27 | Friday | I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Outlaws

8/27 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – ASCOC

8/28 | Saturday | Lincoln Speedway – Putnamville, IN – ASCOC

8/26-28 | Thursday-Saturday | Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC

8/29 | Sunday | Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Outlaws

8/29 | Sunday | BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – ASCOC

9/3-4 | Friday-Saturday | Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Outlaws

9/3-4 | Friday-Saturday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – ASCOC

9/6 | Monday | Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Outlaws

9/9-11 | Thursday-Saturday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – ASCOC

9/9-11 | Thursday-Saturday | TBA – USAC

9/10-11 | Friday-Saturday | Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Outlaws

9/17 | Friday | Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – Outlaws

9/17 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway – – Mechanicsburg, PA – ASCOC

9/17 | Friday | Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN – USAC

9/18 | Saturday | Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Outlaws

9/18 | Saturday | Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – ASCOC

9/18 | Saturday | Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USAC

9/23 | Thursday | Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USAC

9/24 | Friday | Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – Outlaws

9/25 | Saturday | Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Outlaws

9/25 | Saturday | Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – ASCOC & USAC

10/1 | Friday | Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USAC

10/1-2 | Friday-Saturday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Outlaws

10/2 | Saturday | Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USAC

10/8-9 | Friday-Saturday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Outlaws

10/8-9 | Friday-Saturday | Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – ASCOC

10/15 | Friday | TBA – Outlaws

10/16 | Saturday | TBA – Outlaws

10/22 | Friday | Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – Outlaws

10/23 | Saturday | TBA – Outlaws

10/29 | Friday | TBA – Outlaws

10/30 | Saturday | TBA – Outlaws

11/4-6 | Thursday-Saturday | The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – Outlaws

TBA – 3 day | Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC

TBA – 2 day | Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USAC

By State:

Alabama

2/13 | Saturday | Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – Outlaws

Arizona

3/12-13 | Friday-Saturday |Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – Outlaws

California

3/20 | Saturday | Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Outlaws

3/26-27 | Friday-Saturday | Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Outlaws

4/2 | Friday | Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – Outlaws

4/3 | Saturday | Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Outlaws

9/10-11 | Friday-Saturday | Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Outlaws

9/17 | Friday | Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – Outlaws

9/18 | Saturday | Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Outlaws

Florida

2/1-2 | Monday–Tuesday | East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – ASCOC

2/3-4 | Wednesday–Thursday | Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – ASCOC

2/5-7 | Friday-Sunday | Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Outlaws

2/11-13 | Thursday-Saturday | Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USAC

Georgia

1/29-30 | Friday–Saturday | Screven Motor Speedway – Sylvania, GA – ASCOC

2/12 | Friday | Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA – Outlaws

Illinois

4/29 | Thursday | Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Outlaws

5/15 | Saturday | Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Joliet, IL – ASCOC

6/3 | Thursday | Fairbury AL Speedway – Fairbury, IL – ASCOC

Indiana

4/3 | Saturday | Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USAC

4/16 | Friday | Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USAC

4/17 | Saturday | Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USAC

4/18 | Sunday | Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USAC

5/20-21 | Thursday-Friday | Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN – ASCOC

5/22 | Saturday | Gas City Speedway – Gas City, IN – ASCOC

5/23 | Sunday | Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – ASCOC

5/26 | Wednesday | Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USAC

5/28 | Friday | Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – Outlaws

5/31 | Monday | Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Outlaws

6/5 | Saturday | Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, IN – ASCOC

7/1 | Thursday | Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USAC

7/2-3 | Friday-Saturday | Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USAC

7/24 | Saturday | Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC

7/25 | Sunday | Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USAC

7/28 | Wednesday | Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USAC

7/29 | Thursday | Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USAC

7/30 | Friday | Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USAC

7/31 | Saturday | Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USAC

8/21 | Saturday | Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – ASCOC

8/28 | Saturday | Lincoln Speedway – Putnamville, IN – ASCOC

8/26-28 | Thursday-Saturday | Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC

9/17 | Friday | Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN – USAC

9/18 | Saturday | Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USAC

9/23 | Thursday | Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USAC

10/1 | Friday | Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USAC

10/2 | Saturday | Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USAC

Iowa

6/11-12 | Friday-Saturday | Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Outlaws

6/17 | Thursday | 34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Outlaws

6/18 | Friday | Dubuque Speedway – Dubuque, IA – Outlaws

7/10 | Saturday | Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USAC

7/30 | Friday | 34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – ASCOC

7/31 | Saturday | Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – ASCOC

8/11-14 | Wednesday-Saturday | Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Outlaws

Kansas

5/21-22 | Friday-Saturday | Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USAC

7/25 | Sunday | Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – ASCOC

10/22 | Friday | Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – Outlaws

Louisiana

2/20 | Saturday | Revolution Park Speedway – Monroe, LA – Outlaws

Michigan

5/14 | Friday | I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – ASCOC

8/20 | Friday | I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – ASCOC

Minnesota

6/5 | Saturday | Granite City Speedway – Sauk Rapids, MN – Outlaws

6/24-26 | Thursday-Saturday | Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Outlaws

Mississippi

2/19 | Friday | Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – Outlaws

Missouri

4/30-5/1 | Friday-Saturday | I-70 Speedway – Odessa, MO – Outlaws

7/23 | Friday | Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – ASCOC

8/6-7 | Friday-Saturday | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO – Outlaws

Nebraska

8/27 | Friday | I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Outlaws

Nevada

3/4 | Thursday | The Dirt Track at Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV – Outlaws

New Jersey

5/18 | Tuesday | Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ – Outlaws

6/16 | Wednesday | Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ – USAC

New Mexico

4/9-10 | Friday-Saturday | Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM – Outlaws

New York

7/9 | Friday | Stateline Speedway – Busti, NY – ASCOC

7/30 | Friday | Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – Outlaws

7/31 | Saturday | Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY – Outlaws

North Carolina

11/4-6 | Thursday-Saturday | The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – Outlaws

North Dakota

6/4 | Friday | River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Outlaws

8/20 | Friday | River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Outlaws

8/21 | Saturday | Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND – Outlaws

Ohio

4/9-10 | Friday-Saturday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – ASCOC

5/1 | Saturday | Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – ASCOC

5/7-8 | Friday-Saturday | Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – Outlaws + USAC

5/21 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Outlaws

5/22 | Saturday | Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – Outlaws

6/11 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – ASCOC

6/12 | Saturday | Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – ASCOC

6/14 | Monday | Wayne County Speedway – Orville, OH – ASCOC

6/15 | Tuesday | Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – ASCOC

6/16 | Wednesday | Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – ASCOC

6/17 | Thursday | Muskingum County – Zanesville, OH – ASCOC

6/18 | Friday | Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – ASCOC

6/19 | Saturday | Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – ASCOC

7/10-11 | Saturday-Sunday | Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – ASCOC

7/13 | Tuesday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Outlaws

7/14-17 | Wednesday-Saturday | Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – Outlaws

9/3-4 | Friday-Saturday | Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – ASCOC

9/24 | Friday | Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – Outlaws

9/25 | Saturday | Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – ASCOC & USAC

10/8-9 | Friday-Saturday | Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – ASCOC

Oklahoma

4/16 | Friday | Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Outlaws

Pennsylvania

4/16 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – ASCOC

4/17 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – ASCOC

4/18 | Sunday | Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – ASCOC

4/22 | Thursday | Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USAC

4/23 | Friday | Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USAC

4/24 | Saturday | BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USAC

4/25 | Sunday | Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USAC

4/30 | Friday | Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – ASCOC

5/12 | Wednesday | Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Outlaws

5/14/15 | Friday-Saturday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Outlaws

5/28 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – ASCOC

5/29-30 | Saturday-Sunday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – ASCOC

6/15 | Tuesday | Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USAC

6/17 | Thursday | Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USAC

6/19 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USAC

6/20 | Sunday | Bloomsburg Fairgrounds – Bloomsburg, PA – USAC

7/20 | Tuesday | Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Outlaws

7/23-24 | Friday-Saturday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Outlaws

8/26 | Thursday | Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – ASCOC

8/27 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – ASCOC

8/29 | Sunday | BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – ASCOC

9/9-11 | Thursday-Saturday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – ASCOC

9/17 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway – – Mechanicsburg, PA – ASCOC

9/18 | Saturday | Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – ASCOC

9/25 | Saturday | Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Outlaws

10/1-2 | Friday-Saturday | Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Outlaws

10/8-9 | Friday-Saturday | Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Outlaws

South Dakota

6/21-22 | Monday-Tuesday | Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – Outlaws

8/22 | Sunday | Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – Outlaws

8/29 | Sunday | Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Outlaws

Texas

2/26-27 | Friday-Saturday | Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – Outlaws

4/17 | Saturday | Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Outlaws

Virginia

4/15 | Thursday | Virginia Motor Speedway – Jamaica, VA – ASCOC

Washington

9/3-4 | Friday-Saturday | Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Outlaws

9/6 | Monday | Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Outlaws

Wisconsin

6/4 | Friday | Wilmot Raceway – Kenosha, WI – ASCOC

6/19 | Saturday | Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – Outlaws

7/2-3 | Friday-Saturday | Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – Outlaws

7/10 | Saturday | Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Outlaws

2021 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws, ASCOC and USAC originally appeared on NBCSports.com