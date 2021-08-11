2021 College Football Playoff & National Championship predictions, per 247Sports

An expanded College Football Playoff is only a few years away. For now, college football fans must live with the four-team playoff before the big move up to 12 teams. So, which four programs will get to play for a national championship in 2021?

247Sports recently released their predictions for the 2021 College Football Playoff, as well as the national championship.

Spoiler alert: It’s the same four teams everyone has grown used to watching in the playoff.

Here’s how the field looks in this scenario:

Orange Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Clemson vs. Oklahoma

Cotton Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Alabama vs. Ohio State

Nothing new in this prediction’s semifinal matchups. A rematch of the 2020 national championship, and likely all four teams having won their respective conference-still no Pac 12.

There’s a twist, however!

Oklahoma wins a playoff game and advances to the national championship. The only issue is: the Sooners will face off against Alabama. The last time the two teams went head to head was in the 2018 Orange Bowl CFP semifinal, which the Crimson Tide dominated.

National championship: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

A winner was not chosen between the two, who would face off in Indianapolis on Jan. 7, 2022.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide and the College Football Playoff landscape for the 2021 season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.