2021 Cleveland Browns schedule: Times and dates announced

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns are coming off the most successful season for the franchise in over 25 years. That building momentum now has a schedule for the upcoming season.

The NFL released the full 2021 regular season schedule on Wednesday night. It’s the first season with 17 games and 18 weeks, an adjustment that will take some getting used to for sure.

Here is the Browns’ week-by-week schedule and posted game times, when available.

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

9/12

@Chiefs

4:25 p.m.

2

9/19

Texans

1 p.m.

3

9/26

Bears

1 p.m.

4

10/3

@Vikings

1 p.m.

5

10/10

@Chargers

4:05 p.m.

6

10/17

Cardinals

4:05 p.m.

7

10/21

Broncos

8:20 p.m. (Thursday)

8

10/31

Steelers

1 p.m.

9

11/7

@Bengals

1 p.m.

10

11/14

@Patriots

1 p.m.

11

11/21

Lions

1 p.m.

12

11/28

@Ravens

8:20 p.m. (Sunday night)

13

Bye

14

12/12

Ravens

1 p.m.

15

12/19

Raiders

TBD

16

12/25

@Packers

4:30 p.m. (Saturday)

17

1/3

@Steelers

8:15 p.m. (Monday night)

18

1/9/22

Bengals

TBD

All times are ET and subject to change

