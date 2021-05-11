2021 Chicago Bears schedule rumors tracker

The 2021 NFL schedule will officially be released on Wednesday, May 12 around 7 p.m. CT for all 32 teams, but as is the case every year, individual game leaks are sure to emerge before then.

While many of these leaks do wind up coming to fruition, nothing is certain until the official announcement occurs.

We will be updating this page as leaks continue to surface involving the Chicago Bears’ schedule, so keep checking back for updates between now and Wednesday evening.

Week 1: Bears at Rams on Sunday Night Football

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

For the third time in four seasons, it appear the Bears will begin their season in primetime. According to 670 The Score's Danny Parkins, the Bears will open their season on the road, taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. https://twitter.com/DannyParkins/status/1392206611159080968 Interestingly enough, this will be the fourth-straight meeting between these two teams in a primetime slot. Last year, the Bears were beaten decisively by the Rams, losing 10-24 on Monday Night Football.

1

1