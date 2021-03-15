2021 Chicago Bears free agency tracker

NFL’s free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 17 at 3 p.m. CT, but the Chicago Bears have already been making plenty of moves in terms of cuts, contract extensions and contract restructures ahead of the start of the new league year.

With the struggles of the salary cap, which decreased league-wide to $182.5 million, the Bears have $190 million to spend following cap carryover from last season.

We’re monitoring all of the cuts, re-signings, restructures and new signings from early March through free agency, which officially kicks off Wednesday. Bears Wire is your source to track the comings and goings between now and throughout free agency. Be sure to check back for updates!

Bears release CB Buster Skrine

Transaction date: March 1, 2021

The Bears parted ways with cornerback Buster Skrine, who had one year left on his three-year deal. Skrine’s release freed up $2.7 million in salary-cap space. Although, there’s a possibility that the Bears could designate the move as a post-June 1 cut, which would save nearly $5 million in cap space. https://bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/02/chicago-bears-buster-skrine-release-salary-cap-effect/

Bears re-sign ERFAs OL Alex Bars, ILB Josh Woods, OLB James Vaughters, RB Ryan Nall, TE J.P. Holtz.

Transaction date: March 3, 2021

The Bears re-signed five exclusive rights free agents, including offensive lineman Alex Bars, inside linebacker Josh Woods, outside linebacker James Vaughters, running back Ryan Nall, and tight end J.P. Holtz. Exclusive rights free agents are players with fewer than three accrued NFL seasons and were only permitted to negotiate and sign with their own team. https://bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/03/bears-roster-moves-alex-bars-josh-woods-free-agency/

Bears cut ties with RT Bobby Massie

Transaction date: March 8, 2021

Chicago is expected to decline the option on right tackle Bobby Massie, which leaves him to the free agent market. Releasing Massie freed up $5.4 million in cap space for the Bears, who are now without a starting right tackle. https://bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/09/chicago-bears-bobby-massie-release-salary-cap-effect/

Bears place franchise tag on WR Allen Robinson

Transaction date: March 9, 2021

The Bears placed the franchise tag on receiver Allen Robinson, which gives them time to work out a long-term deal ahead of July 15 or perhaps even use him as leverage in a trade. Robinson's cap hit would be $17.9 million in 2021, assuming he signs the franchise tag. https://bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/09/bears-place-franchise-tag-on-allen-robinson/

Bears re-sign K Cairo Santos to 3-year extension

Transaction date: March 11, 2021

Chicago found the answer to its kicker woes and decided to ensure Cairo Santos isn't leaving anytime soon. The Bears agreed to terms with Santos on a five-year deal worth $16 million with a mx value of $17.5 million, but the final two years of Santos’ deal are voidable, so it’s actually a 3-year deal worth $9 million with a maximum value of $11 million. https://bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/11/chicago-bears-cairo-santos-contract-extension/

Bears re-sign P Pat O'Donnell to 1-year extension

Transaction date: March 12, 2021

The Bears are bringing back another specialist in punter Pat O'Donnell on a one-year deal, the details of which are unknown right now. O’Donnell has been with the Bears since 2014, and he’s coming off a solid season. https://bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/12/chicago-bears-pat-o-donnell-nfl-free-agency/

Bears restructure Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair's contracts

Transaction date: March 13, 2021

With Chicago nearly $20 million over the salary cap, according to Over the Cap, the Bears restructured the contracts of outside linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and offensive guard Cody Whitehair. Chicago converted their 2021 base salaries into bonuses to free up $23 million in cap space ahead of the new league year. https://bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/13/bears-salary-cap-space-khalil-mack-eddie-jackson/

Bears re-sign DE Mario Edwards to 3-year deal

Transaction date: March 14, 2021

The Bears brought back a key rotational player along the defensive line in defensive end Mario Edwards, who is signing a three-year deal worth $11.55 million. According to Mike Garafolo, Edwards will make $4.5 million in 2021. https://bearswire.usatoday.com/2021/03/14/bears-mario-edwards-contract-extension/

