2021 Chicago Bears first roster cuts tracker

With the first preseason game in the books, the first round of roster cuts are upon us, where the Chicago Bears have to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

This is the first of three roster cuts teams will have to make this summer.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: 90 to 85

Tuesday, Aug. 24: 85 to 80

Tuesday, Aug. 31: 80 to 53

With the Jason Peters signing becoming official on Monday night, the Bears technically have to cut six players, which we’ll track below.

It’s worth noting that players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list — running back Tarik Cohen and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi — count toward the 90-man roster.

Here’s a look at who has been cut ahead of Tuesday’s deadline:

DB Dionte Ruffin

Cornerback Dionte Ruffin was among the Bears' first roster cuts of training camp. Ruffin, who faced an uphill battle in the cornerback battle, totaled one tackle and had a fumble recovery in Chicago's preseason win over Miami.

WR Jester Weah

Also among the first cuts was wide receiver Jester Weah, who was targeted just once in Saturday's game against the Dolphins, where he ended with zero catches. With a loaded wide receivers room, Weah was the odd man out in this first round of cuts.

OL Gage Cervenka

Gage Cervenka was also among the first cuts. Cervenka played sparingly in the Bears' preseason opener, so the move itself isn't a surprise.

WR Justin Hardy

The Bears announced Tuesday morning that they'd released wide receiver Justin Hardy. With the Jason Peters signing becoming official, this could've been a corresponding roster move. Chicago has a ton of depth at wide receiver, and Hardy just didn't make the cut. Hardy's preseason highlight was a 15-yard reception from Justin Fields. [listicle id=477662]

