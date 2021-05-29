When is the 2021 Champions League Final? Date, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch

Julius Long
·3 min read
How to watch the Champions League Final originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The stage is set for Manchester City and Chelsea FC to compete for Europe's most coveted trophy.

All eyes will be on Porto Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET, when the two Premier League titans clash in the Champions League Final. City come into the match a week after lifting the Premier League trophy, the third of the Pep Guardiola era. It wasn't until the last match of the season that Chelsea secured their place in the top-four and, in turn, automatic qualification for next year's Champions League.

Manchester City is -121 favorites to win it, per NBC Sports Washington's betting partner PointsBet. Three defeats in their last four games, including a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup Final, perhaps gives pause about a Chelsea limping toward the finish line of the 2020-21 campaign. Manchester City have won seven of their last nine and as is typical of Pep Guardiola-managed teams, they have shown no sign of slowing down as the season comes to a close. 

There is one major trophy left on the table for these two sides. 90 minutes--maybe more--will determine who returns home with the hardware.

How did Chelsea and Manchester City make the Champions League Final?

Both sides booked their tickets to the final with comfortable semi-final victories. Paris Saint-Germain proved to be of little match for Pep Guardiola's men, with City coming out on top 4-1 on aggregate. For new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, the road to Porto went through Real Madrid, and in the second leg Chelsea's class shined bright as young stars Timo Werner and Mason Mount continued to beat the back of the net, setting up an all-English final for just the third time in the tournaments storied history.

Why is this a big moment for American soccer?

Notable as it may be that two English clubs emerged from the 32 team draw, this Final also features a couple starlets of the American soccer system. Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, a young attacker from Hershey, Penn. and Manchester City's Zach Steffen, a former University of Maryland goalkeeper will be in uniform at Estádio do Dragão, will both be in uniform. One of them will become the first American to lift Europe's biggest prize, something Americans can celebrate before the whistle is even blown. 

When is the 2021 Champions League Final?

The 2021 Champions League Final is Saturday, May 29, 2021. The game will take place at Estádio do Dragão, the home of FC Porto in Porto, Portugal.

What channel is the 2021 Champions League Final?

The 2021 Champions League Final between Chelsea and Manchester City kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS All Access, TUDN Deportes, Univision.

Where can I watch a live stream of the 2021 Champions League Final?

You can stream the 2021 Champions League Final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Recent Champions League History:

2019-20: Bayern Munich (Germany) 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain (France) 

2018-19: Tottenham (England) 0-2 Liverpool (England)

2017-18: Real Madrid (Spain) 3 - 1 Liverpool (England)

2016-17: Real Madrid (Spain) 4 -1 Juventus (Italy)

2015-16: Real Madrid (Spain) 1 - 1* Atletico Madrid (Spain) 

2014-15: Barcelona (Spain) 3 - 1 Juventus (Italy)

2013-14: Real Madrid (Spain) 4 -1 Atletico Madrid (Spain)

2012-13: Bayern Munich (Germany) 2 - 1 Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

2011-12: Chelsea (England) 1 - 1* Bayern Munich (Germany)

2010-11: Barcelona (Spain) 3 -1 Manchester United (England)

2009-10: Inter Milan (Italy) 2 - 0 Bayern Munich (Germany)

2008-09: Barcelona (Spain) 2 - 0 Manchester United (England)

* = Advanced on penalty picks

Champions League Winners By Title:

13: Real Madrid (Spain)

7: A.C. Milan (Italy)

6: Liverpool (England); Bayern Munich (Germany)

5: Barcelona (Spain)

4: Ajax (Netherlands)

3: Inter Milan (Italy); Manchester United (England)

2: Juventus (Italy); Benfica (Portugal); Nottingham Forest (England); Porto (Portugal)

1: Celtic (Scotland); Hamburg (Germany); Steaua București (Romania); Marseille (France); Borussia Dortmund (Germany); Chelsea (England); Feyenoord (Netherlands); Aston Villa (England); PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands); Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

