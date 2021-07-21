2021 CFN Preseason All-America Team: Offense

Who are the best and brightest stars going into the 2021 season? The CFN Preseason All-America Team – the offense.

They’re among the best offensive players going into the 2021 college football season. After last year with all of the opt-outs and late changes, this year’s CFN All-America Offense should be just a tad more solid, but there might be a few tweaks needed to be made just before the season.

CFN 2021 All-America Quarterbacks

CFN 2021 First Team All-America Quarterback

DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson

It’s not often you lose a superstar, can’t-miss, No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and simply keep on going.

Uiagalelei has a whole lot to prove, do, and develop before being Trevor Lawrence, but the talent is there, the arm strength is otherworldly, and he should be more than ready to handle the pressure of running a national championship-level team.

In his few games of real work last year – stepping in when Lawrence was out with COVID – Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two scores in the comeback win over Boston College, and when challenged by Notre Dame, he bombed away for 439 yards and two touchdowns with rushing scores in both games.

Yeah, Clemson has another quarterback who can be right up there with Trevor, Deshaun and Tajh.

Clemson Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Second Team All-America Quarterback

Spencer Rattler, Soph. Oklahoma

Remember, he had to work his way in the system and didn’t have a few years to get his feet wet in the college game like past quarterbacks under Lincoln Riley – and he was still fantastic.

No, Rattler’s not the runner that Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts were, and he might not be quite the same passer that Baker Mayfield turned into, but the first homegrown/recruited starting quarterback in the Riley era is about to go ballistic after throwing for over 3,000 yards with 28 touchdowns, seven picks, and with six touchdowns. Oh yeah … he also led the team to a Big 12 championship.

Oklahoma Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Honorable Mention All-American Quarterbacks

3. Sam Howell, Jr. North Carolina

4. Kevon Slovis, Jr. USC

5. JT Daniels, Jr. Georgia

6. Desmond Ridder, Sr. Cincinnati

7. Carson Strong, Jr. Nevada

8. Malik Willis, Jr. Liberty

9. Jayden Daniels, Soph. Arizona State

10. Brock Purdy, Sr. Iowa State

11. Dillon Gabriel, Jr. UCF

12. Dustin Crum, Sr. Kent State

2021 CFN All-America Team: Offense

CFN 2021 All-America Running Backs

CFN 2021 First Team All-America Running Backs

Breece Hall, Jr. Iowa State

The 6-1, 215-pounder showed promise as a freshman, and then he took over the offense with a massive 1,572-yard, 21-touchdown, two-receiving score season on the way to a Big 12 Championship appearance.

He doesn’t have to carry the whole attack with a loaded veteran team with QB Brock Purdy under center, but he’s good for at least 20 carries and 100 yards ever time out. And if defenses load up to slow him down, fine – that’s part of the plan with a passer like Purdy able to take advantage of the opportunity.

Iowa State Preview | Schedule

Mohamed Ibrahim, Sr. Minnesota

You know what’s coming, now try to stop it.

A sure-thing five-yard-per-carry back, he’s as tough as any runner in college football to go along with a shiftiness to slip and slide his way to keep things moving. A 20+ carry workhorse, he was the offense at times last year when the passing game wasn’t up to 2019 snuff, and he kept on producing with over 1,000 yards and 15 scores in just seven games. He’ll keep it all going as the main man for an improved Gopher team.

Minnesota Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Second Team All-America Running Backs

Sincere McCormick, Jr. UTSA

The Roadrunners surged last year to a bowl game, and they’ve got the back to do even more. A powerful 5-9 and 200 pounds, he can pop, is ultra-quick, and he should blow past the 1,487 yards and 11 scores of last year.

UTSA Preview | Schedule

Kevin Harris, Jr. South Carolina

Harris might not have to handle all of the work like he did last year, and he’ll probably split carries, but he’s still one of the nation’s best backs coming off a terrific season averaging 114 yards per game with well over 1,100 yards and 15 scores – all against an SEC schedule.

South Carolina Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Honorable Mention All-America Running Backs

5. Bijan Robinson, Soph. Texas

6. Isaiah Spiller, Jr. Texas A&M

7. Jerrion Ealy, Jr. Ole Miss

8. Jarek Broussard, Soph. Colorado

9. Tyler Goodson, Jr. Iowa

10. Tank Bigsby, Soph. Auburn

11. Ulysses Bentley, Soph SMU

12. Brian Robinson, Sr. Alabama

CFN 2021 All-America Wide Receivers

CFN 2021 First Team All-America Wide Receivers

Chris Olave, Sr. Ohio State

Slippery-smooth and explosive, Olave will combine with Garrett Wilson to give the Buckeyes a devastating 1-2 receiving tandem. The 6-1, 188-pound Olave caught 50 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns, and now he’s about to get the ball more and hitting more home runs.

Ohio State Preview | Schedule

Justyn Ross, Jr. Clemson*

There’s an asterisk here for a reason – this is assuming he’ll be able to play.

Still waiting for the all-clear after missing all of last season with a scary spine condition, he’s able to practice, run routes, and do everything but go full-bore. He’ll be ready to roll if and when everything is okay. The 6-4, 205-pound next-level talent is a big-time down field target with 112 catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two years.

Clemson Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Second Team All-America Wide Receivers

Romeo Doubs, Sr. Nevada

There was a stretch through the first half of Nevada’s season when Doubs was arguably the best receiver in college football. The 6-2, 200-pounder averaged over 17 yards per catch with 1,002 yards and nine scores, and now expect more fireworks combining with next-level QB Carson Strong.

Nevada Preview | Schedule

John Metchie, Jr. Alabama

Talk about going totally unnoticed, all Metchie did was finish second in receiving for an unstoppable national championship offense with 55 catches for 916 yards and six scores. He might not be another DeVonta Smith, or Jaylen Waddle, or Jerry Jeudy, or Henry Ruggs, but he’s not terribly far off.

Alabama Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Honorable Mention All-America Wide Receivers

5. Marvin Mims, Soph. Oklahoma

6. Ty Fryfogle, Sr. Indiana

7. Zay Flowers, Jr. Boston College

8. Garrett Wilson, Jr. Ohio State

9. Jalen Tolbert, Jr. South Alabama

10. Jaivon Heiligh, Sr. Coastal Carolina

11. Drake London, Jr. USC

12. Treylon Burks, Jr. Arkansas

13. Ainias Smith, Jr. Texas A&M

Note on Smith … he belongs somewhere in the All-America mix. He’s part receiver and part running back as an all-purpose star for the Aggies.

CFN 2021 All-America Tight Ends

CFN 2021 First Team All-America Tight End

Jalen Wydermyer, Jr. Texas A&M

Texas A&M went from Tight End Non-Existent to TE U after the arrival of Jimbo Fisher. Jace Sternberger turned into a star a few years ago, and he 6-5, 265-pound Wydermyer kept it all going with a team-high 46 catches last season for 506 yards and six scores. He might not be the deep threat Sternberger was, but he’s a terrific midrange target who should lead the way again.

Texas A&M Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Second Team All-America Tight End

Arik Gilbert, Soph. Georgia

The LSU Tiger star … uhhhh, no … the Florida Gator get … not quite right. It’s been an interesting road to get to Athens, but the 6-5, 250-pound NFL prototype should flourish. He was great for LSU as a freshman with 35 catches for 368 yards and two scores before moving on, and now he’ll be a devastating part of the Bulldog attack.

Georgia Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Honorable Mention All-America Tight Ends

3. Charlie Kolar, Sr. Iowa State

4. Greg Dulcich, Jr. UCLA

5. Braden Galloway, Sr. Clemson

6. Isaac Rex, RFr. BYU

7. Trey McBride, Jr. Colorado State

8. Jeremy Ruckert, Sr. Ohio State

9. Jake Ferguson, Sr. Wisconsin

10. Michael Mayer, Soph. Notre Dame

11. Cade Otten, Jr. Washington

12. Xavier Gaines, Sr. Marshall

CFN 2021 All-America Centers

Please note: We’ll change this if needed as the preseason depth charts come in. There might be some shuffling on various O lines in fall camp.

CFN 2021 First Team All-America Center

Tyler Linderbaum, Jr. Iowa

Shock of shocks, and Iowa offensive lineman is rock-solid sound with the upside to be a major factor at the next level. The 6-3, 290-pounder might not be quite as big as the NFL types might like, but he’s a durable, powerful run blocker who mauls his man.

Iowa Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Second Team All-America Center

2. Nick Ford, Jr. Utah

This might not be quite right at some point this year. The 6-5, 315-pound junior could be an All-Pac-12 blocker at guard or tackle if needed, but he’ll almost certainly stick at center as the quarterback for another outstanding Ute line.

Utah Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Honorable Mention All-America Centers

3. Alec Lindstrom, Jr. Boston College

4. Donovan West, Soph. Arizona State

5. Ben Brown, Sr. Ole Miss

6. Noah Johnson, Sr. Kansas State

7. Matthew Lee, Soph. UCF

8. Colin Newell, Sr. Iowa State

9. Nathan Eldridge, Sr. Oregon State

10. Nick Brahms, Sr. Auburn

11. Keegan Cryder, Jr. Wyoming

12. Bryce Harris, Sr. Toledo

CFN 2021 All-America Offensive Guards

Please note: We’ll change this if needed as the preseason depth charts come in. There might be some shuffling on various O lines in fall camp.

CFN 2021 First Team All-America Offensive Guards

Marquis Hayes, Sr. Oklahoma

The 6-5, 324 pounder has grown into a mainstay on the OU offensive line. A great guard recruit out of Missouri, he worked his way into a starting role in 2019 and took things up a few notches as a run blocker for the 2020 offense. With his size and experience, the expectations are through the roof.

Oklahoma Preview | Schedule

(OT) Josh Sills, Sr. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State landed a ready-made all-star through the transfer portal. The 6-6, 320-pound Sills was an All-Big 12 performer at West Virginia, missed most of his junior year, transferred, and turned into a rock no matter where he played on the Cowboy front.

He could work at tackle – all forgiveness for putting him among the guards if he ends up on the outside – but he’ll be special if he ends up in the interior, too.

Oklahoma State Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Second Team All-America Offensive Guards

Emil Ekiyor, Jr. Alabama

The Alabama offensive line was going to be amazing last year, but the 6-3, 324-pounder completed it with a stellar year at right guard. He might not be quite as tall or long as the NFL scouts might like, but he’ll be the bulldozer who anchors another great front five.

Alabama Preview | Schedule

Xavier Newman-Johnson, Sr. Baylor At only 6-2 and 315 pounds he doesn’t have the length or the overall size the next-level scouts are into, but he’s a blaster of a blocker who can work at either guard spot or center. Good on the move and with a great base – along with his experience – he’ll be a force for what should be an improved Baylor O.

Baylor Preview | Schedule

5. Ben Petrula, Sr. Boston College

6. Cole Schneider, Sr. UCF

7. Lecitus Smith, Jr. Virginia Tech

8. Cade Mays, Sr. Tennessee

9. Ed Ingram, Sr. LSU

10. Baer Hunter, Sr. Appalachian State

11. Paul Grattan, Sr. UCLA

12. Sataoa Laumea, RFr. Utah

CFN 2021 All-America Offensive Tackles

Please note: We’ll change this if needed as the preseason depth charts come in. There might be some shuffling on various O lines in fall camp.

CFN 2021 First Team All-America Offensive Tackles

Evan Neal, Jr. Alabama

The next amazing Alabama offensive tackle, the 6-7, 360-pounder was a force on the right side for the epic 2020 team, and now he’s going over to the left side – and he’ll probably be a guard in the NFL. For now, he’ll be a giant obstacle to get around at one of the Tide’s glamour positions.

Alabama Preview | Schedule

Charles Cross, Soph. Mississippi State

It might have been a tough 2020 for the Bulldogs, but they found their left tackle. At 6-5 and 305 pounds he might not be bulky, but he can move and he can pass protect – sort of a big deal for the Mike Leach offense. Just scratching the surface, he’s about to grow into a star.

Mississippi State Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Second Team All-America Offensive Tackles

Wanya Morris, Jr. Oklahoma

The plan was to be the anchor for the Tennessee offense could into this season, but that all changed with the coaching switch. A superstar of superstar recruits for the Vols, the 6-5, 312-pounder was solid as a freshman and last year battled through injuries in a decent season. He’s not exactly the missing piece on the Oklahoma offensive line, but he’s going to quickly be one of the main men.

Oklahoma Preview | Schedule

Zion Nelson, Soph. Miami

He was just an okay recruit by Miami standards, but it’s all coming together. Solid, but more of a flier of a prospect than a sure-thing starter. Now he’s 6-5 and 316 and still growing into one of nation’s better all-around left tackles. There’s still work to be done, but he’s got the experience to go along with all that athleticism.

Miami Preview | Schedule

CFN 2021 Honorable Mention All-America Offensive Tackles

5. Thayer Munford, Sr. Ohio State

6. Abraham Lucas, Sr. Washington State

7. Logan Bruss, Sr. Wisconsin

8. Rasheed Walker, Jr. Penn State

9. Austin Deculus, Sr. LSU

10. (OG) Kenyon Green, Jr. Texas A&M

11. Jamaree Salyer, Sr. Georgia

12. Zion Johnson, Sr. Boston College

