2021 Cardinals training camp preview: Running backs

The Arizona Cardinals veterans report for training camp Tuesday. We take a look at each position group to go over the roster, questions, position battles and the roster outlook.

Next up are running backs.

Players on the roster

The Cardinals have six running backs on the roster.

Chase Edmonds, signed through 2021

James Conner, signed through 2021

Jonathan Ward, signed through 2021

Eno Benjamin, signed though 2023

Tavien Feaster, signed through 2021

Muhammad Khalfani, signed through 2021

2020 stats

Chase Edmonds: 448 rushing yards, 4.6 YPC, 1 TD; 53 catches, 402 yards, 4 TDs

James Conner (Steelers): 721 rushing yards, 4.3 YPC, 6 TDs; 35 catches 215 yards

Jonathan Ward: one cath, 11 yards, 1 TD

Eno Benjamin: Did not dress any game in 2020

Tavien Feaster: No NFL games yet

Khalfani Muhammad: No NFL games yet

Position battles

There will be a battle for the starting job between Edmonds and Conner. It is the most notable starting battles on the team. Edmonds enters camp in the lead but Conner has the most experience as a starter form his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They both will likely share the offensive load but it is unknown how the snaps will be split at this point.

Roster outlook

Locks

Edmonds and Conner are sure to make the roster. They will be the two back to have a role in the offense.

Likely to make the roster

Ward was a core special teams player and was given playing time in the season finale last season.

On the bubble

The Cardinals might carry four backs on the roster. That leaves three players to maybe make one final spot. 2020 seventh-round pick Eno Benjamin is probably the favorite. Having played locally at Arizona State, he is the one fans want to make it. Feaster and Muhammad are intriguing but are longshots.

