2021 Cardinals training camp preview: Tight ends

Training camp begins this week for the Arizona Cardinals. We continue to look at each position to break down the roster, the questions and the outlook for the players at the position.

Below, we look at the tight ends on the roster.

Players on the roster

Arizona has seven tight ends on the roster.

Maxx Williams, signed through 2021

Darrell Daniels, signed through 2021

Cary Angeline, signed through 2023

Ian Bunting, signed through 2021

Bruno Labelle, signed through 2023

Bernhard Seikovits, signed through 2023

Ross Travis, signed through 2021

2020 stats

This group doesn't have much in the way of statistical production.

Maxx Williams: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD

Darrell Daniels: 8 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD

No other tight end on the roster caught any passes last year. Travis played in only one game last season. Bunting has yet to play a game in the NFL since entering the league and the other three are rookies this year.

Position battles

Williams is the unquestioned starter. Daniels is likely the No. 2 tight end, but it is not as clear. There are no real true position battles, but it will be an open competition for the roster spots after Williams.

Questions

The biggest question is about Williams' health. He was hampered all season with a bad ankle. He started training camp with it. He missed seven games. He was on the injury report every week he wasn't on injured reserve. Kliff Kingsbury said Williams is fully healthy back in June, which is a big thing. The only other major question is simply about usage. How much will the Cardinals use tight ends in 2021? With an improved receiving corps, is this the year that Kingsbury goes all in on "10" personnel? The Cardinals already use four-receiver sets more than any other team in the league.

Story continues

Roster outlook

Roster locks

Williams is the only true lock to make the team. Daniels is close.

Expected to make the team

I would put Daniels in this category. He plays special teams and has been the guy that has played Williams' role when Williams has been injured.

The field

Travis, who is the only other player in the group with NFL game experience, might be the favorite, but it is uncertain whether the Cardinals will even have three tight ends on the 53-man roster. The entire rest of the group would be on the roster bubble.

