2021 Browns offseason: Full list of Cleveland’s draft picks

With the 26th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select…

In the 2021 NFL the Cleveland Browns own the 26th pick in the first round. Outside of trading down or trading for picks, the 26th pick in the first round is the lowest the Cleveland Browns have earned since 1995.

This Browns offseason will be like no other in recent Browns history. For the first time in several years, the Browns are not dealing with front office turmoil and/or changes at head coach. GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski return to decide who the Browns will pick in April’s draft.

2021 Picks Held

First-round: Own pick (No. 26)

Second-round: Own pick (No. 59)

Third-round: Own pick (No. 89); Saints pick (No. 91)

The Browns swapped picks with the Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft and the Browns sent their 2020 seventh-round pick to the Saints. The Browns also gained the Saints 2021 third-round pick in this deal.

Fourth-round: Eagles pick; Own pick

The Browns traded DE Genard Avery to the Eagles for their 2021 fourth-round pick.

Fifth-round: *Own pick OR Rams pick

The Browns traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Jaguars for Ronnie Harrison. It is still unknown if that was their own fifth-round draft pick or the one acquired from the Rams.

Sixth-round: Own pick

Seventh-round: Bills pick

Here’s the first-round order up through No. 28.