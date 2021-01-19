2021 Browns offseason: Cap hits for all contracted players

The Cleveland Browns currently have 45 players under contract for the 2021 season. While the salary cap is yet to be determined, it is expected to be above the floor set prior to last season of $175 million. Most estimates peg the cap to be at least $199 million, though that is unofficial.

The 45 players on the Browns roster carry a total 2021 cap commitment of $179.8 million with salaries and guaranteed bonuses. Here is how they break down, from the highest cap obligation to the lowest.

All cap figures are taken from Spotrac.com and may be rounded up

WR Odell Beckham Jr. - $15.75 million

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WR Jarvis Landry - $14.8 million

Cleveland Browns' Jarvis Landry (80) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DT Sheldon Richardson - $13.67 million

Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

RT Jack Conklin - $13 million

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin keeps watch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

C JC Tretter - $11.08 million

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

QB Baker Mayfield - $10.57 million

Dec 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

LG Joel Bitonio - $10 million

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CB Denzel Ward - $9.45 million

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

DE Myles Garrett - $9.35 million

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

TE Austin Hooper - $8.25 million

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford.

Nyg Vs Cle

QB Case Keenum - $7.33 million

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) walks off of the field after sever weather caused a delay in the start of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

TE David Njoku - $6.01 million

Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

OL Chris Hubbard - $5.05 million

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) lines up during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

RB Kareem Hunt - $5 million

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt makes a one-handed catch during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 34-20. (AP Photo/David Richard)

LT Jedrick Wills - $4.48 million

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

DE Adrian Clayborn - $3.5 million

Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

DT Andrew Billings - $3.5 million

Sep 23, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (99) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

RB Nick Chubb - $2.35 million

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CB Greedy Williams - $1.76 million

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 16: Greedy Williams #26 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

S Grant Delpit - $1.67 million

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

FB Andy Janovich - $1.45 million

Cleveland Browns running back Andy Janovich (31) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CB M.J. Stewart - $1.17 million

Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

LS Charley Hughlett - $1.15 million

"End racism" is seen written on the helmet of Cleveland Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett as he stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 38-6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LB Sione Takitaki - $1.09 million

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) celebrates an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jordan Elliott - $1.04 million

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

S Sheldrick Redwine - $1.03 million

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jacob Phillips - $1.02 million

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

TE Harrison Bryant

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

LB Mack Wilson - $927 thousand

Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) throws a ball during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

S Ronnie Harrison - $920 thousand

Cleveland Browns' Ronnie Harrison (33) celebrates a fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

RG Wyatt Teller - $920 thousand

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OL Drew Forbes - $892 thousand

Cleveland Browns' Drew Forbes (79) runs through drills during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 3, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

OL Nick Harris - $859 thousand

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in a team huddle during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

P Jamie Gillan - $853 thousand

Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan punts during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

OL Colby Gossett - $850 thousand

Dec 23, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Colby Gossett (78) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WR Alexander Hollins - $850 thousand

Dec 29, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Kevin Toliver (22) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Alexander Hollins (15) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

DE Joe Jackson - $850 thousand

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Jackson (91) recovers a Cincinnati Bengals fumble on the 1-yard line during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

CB Robert Jackson - $850 thousand

Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive back Robert Jackson (34) looks on before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

RB D'Ernest Jackson - $850 thousand

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) reacts after running for a first down during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - $827 thousand

Oct 18, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) returns a kick-off against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OL Drake Dorbeck - $786 thousand

Nov 25, 2017; Huntington, WV, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles offensive lineman Drake Dorbeck (79) celebrates with Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Korey Robertson (18) after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

S Jovante Moffatt - $780 thousand

Cleveland Browns' Jovante Moffatt (35) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

OL Malcolm Pridgeon - $780 thousand

Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon (66) congratulates wide receiver Chris Olave (17) after his touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

LB Trevon Young - $780 thousand

Jun 13, 2018; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Trevon Young (49) during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE Curtis Weaver - $660 thousand

Dec 1, 2018; Boise, ID, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) reacts after losing the Mountain West Championship game in overtime to the Fresno State Bulldogs at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeats Boise State 19-16 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

1

1