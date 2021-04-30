2021 Browns draft grades: Browns earn high marks for selecting CB Greg Newsome

Jeff Risdon
·2 min read
The grades are in for the Cleveland Browns and the first-round selection of Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome. And the marks are high for GM Andrew Berry and the Browns.

Our friends at Touchdown Wire really liked the pick. Newsome’s selection earns an “A” from analyst Doug Farrar.

Farrar notes,

The Browns helped their defense in free agency with the acquisitions of former Rams safety John Johnson III and cornerback Troy Hill, and Newsome is an excellent addition to a group with cornerbacks who have missed time due to injury. Last season, Newsome was targeted seven times on passes of 20 or more air yards, and didn’t allow a single catch.

The pick earned a “B” from CBS Sports, with analyst Pete Prisco not thrilled about the Browns selecting another cornerback.

“They’ve spent a lot of draft capital at corner in recent years. Newsome is a good, solid player but they have bigger needs,” Prisco wrote.

It was a different story at Pro Football Focus. PFF doesn’t issue grades but rather ratings, and the Browns earned the loftiest “elite” mark for selecting Newsome. The praise flowed in their commentary,

The Browns are one of the NFL’s smartest teams, and they attacked one of the most valuable positions in the game here. Newsome is also a very good prospect, representing incredible value here at No. 26. He was battle-tested on a small sample of snaps in 2020, facing 34 targets through his first four games. He held his own, allowing just 93 yards and five first downs while making eight plays on the ball. His feet are easily the best in the class. Whether Newsome is playing off-coverage or press-man, he’ll make plays.

Over at The Athletic, Newsome’s pick merited a “B”. Chad Reuter at NFL.com issued the Browns an “A”, noting “you can never have too many cornerbacks.”

Overall it’s a quite favorable assessment for the No. 26 overall pick.

List

Browns 2021 draft: A linebacker for every round

