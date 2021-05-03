2021 broadcast schedule for Washington Mystics announced

2021 broadcast schedule for Mystics is here originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics are returning to NBC Sports Washington.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced the broadcast schedule for the Mystics on Monday, featuring 11 games right here on NBC Sports Washington.

A year after sitting out due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2019 WNBA MVP is returning to play in her eighth season and fourth with Washington. Delle Donne adds a huge boost to the Mystics' expectations to run their 2019 title back for a second in the franchise's history.

Delle Donne and the Mystics have a 32-game schedule that will include 17 games broadcast on national television, three on Twitter, two on Facebook, and all 32 will be streamed on Monumental Sports Network.

Those nationally televised games can be viewed on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, CBSN, and NBATV. The Mystics open their WNBA season on May 15 against Delle Donne's former team the Chicago Sky on ABC on May 15 at 1 p.m. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Here's a full look at the NBCSW Mystics broadcast schedule: