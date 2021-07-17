2021 Boys Golf All-Region Dream Team

Jul. 17—PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Murphy Kehoe, Sr., Traverse City West

Kehoe earns his first Golfer of the Year honors and third Record-Eagle Dream Team selection in as many seasons. The Titan senior leader tied for second place at the Division 1 state finals with a two-day score of 143. Kehoe led the Titans to third place as a team, tied for the school's best finish at the state finals. Averaged 74.83 strokes per round in 18 events this season. Kehoe won the Big North Conference title and was the low average golfer with a score of 73.33.

DREAM TEAM

Jake Beaudoin, Sr., Charlevoix

Beaudoin etched his name in the Charlevoix record books with a school-best round of 64 at Boyne Highlands this season. Placed fourth at the Division 4 state finals with a 153, leading the Rayders to a third-place finish as a team. Won the D4 regional crown in a playoff with Leland's Coleman and took the Lake Michigan Conference crown.

Joshua Lavely, Jr., Elk Rapids

Lavely will be the front-runner for GOY next season, averaging a 74 in his junior season. Selected to the Division 3 all-state team and was fifth overall at states with a 148. Won the Lake Michigan Conference Championship as the low medalist with a 70 and shot a season low of 67.

Kole Putnam, Sr., Gaylord

Putnam was Gaylord's lone state qualifier where he finished tied for 17th, carding a 75 Saturday for a two-day total of 149. Earned first team all-Big North Conference with a second-place average of 75.83.

Zach Galan, Sr., TC Central

Traverse City Central's captain and leader helped the Trojans win the Big North Conference title as a team and took third as an individual with an average of 77.17. Helped the Trojans to their first state finals appearance since 2011, where they placed ninth. Averaged 79.11 strokes on the season.

Cam Peters, So., TC Central

A first-team all-Big North Conference selection averaged 79.83 strokes in conference play and 81.47 overall. Scored a 168 at state finals to be the final counter for the ninth-place Trojans.

Tyler Frechette, Jr., TC West

Frechette will step into the No. 1 role next season as he was the only other Titan who averaged under 80 this season (79.65) besides Kehoe. Helped the Titans to a school-best third-place finish at states with a 149 at Forest Akers West in East Lansing. Second-team all-Big North with an average of 80.4 in conference.

Harry Chipman, Jr., Cadillac

Chipman was in a class of his own at Cadillac, leading the Vikings all season long with a scoring average of 77.17 in Big North Conference play. Averaged 76.3 for the season.

Tommy Puetz, Jr., TC St. Francis

The lone individual state qualifier for TCSF placed 29th with a two-day total of 162, carding a 79 Saturday. Puetz earned a spot at states with a fourth-place finish at regionals and averaged 81 strokes per round this season and was named first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference.

Griffin Mawson, Fr., TC St. Francis

The freshman earned all-state honorable mention thanks to his stellar first campaign. The only way is up as Mawson led TC St. Francis in scoring and averaged 78.63 strokes per round this season.

Aiden Coleman, Sr., Leland

Coleman was Leland's only individual qualifier for the D4 state finals, where he carded 76 Saturday for a two-day total of 158 to tie for 11th place. Had an epic playoff for the regional title with Beaudoin and was near the top in every event he participated in this season.

Shea Harmeson, Jr., TC Central

Harmeson was part of a group that helped lead TC Central to its first berth in the state finals as a team since 2011. Was fifth in the BNC in scoring average at 77.33 and regularly helped the Trojans win events.

SECOND TEAM

Michael Beattie, So., TC Central

Beattie averaged 80.73 strokes per round in his sophomore campaign and shot two 75s as his season low, earning second-team all-BNC.

Preston Ball, Sr., Elk Rapids Ball was the Elks' No. 2 golfer all season and shot a 162 at D3 states.

Aidan Brehm, Sr., Boyne City

Brehm turned it on at the right time and qualified for states, averaging 79.6 strokes over his last three rounds of the season. Placed 22nd at D3 states, leading Boyne to a 10th-place finish.

Alec Sherman-Brown, Sr., Boyne City

Brehm's senior counterpart also made the most of his final stretch, averaging 83.3 strokes per round and finishing six strokes back of Brehm at states.

Steven Gourlay, Jr., TC West

Was West's No. 3 guy this season and averaged 80.22 strokes per round while finishing with a second-team all-BNC honor.

Sam Pletcher, So., Charlevoix

Tied with teammate Vollmer for 18th at D4 states with a 164. Helped lead the Rayders to third place as a team and a LMC title.

Hudson Vollmer, Fr., Charlevoix

Vollmer tied with Pletcher at states for 18th with a 164 and will keep the Rayders near the top for years to come.

Tristan Glasby, Sr., Gaylord St. Mary

Placed 34th as an individual qualifier at the Division 4 state finals with a 173.

Blake O'Connor, So., Glen Lake

O'Connor led Glen Lake and the Northwest Conference with a 75.9 conference average.

Gray Raymond, Sr., Glen Lake

Averaged 76.8 in Northwest Conference play, just behind O'Connor, and helped the Lakers to their first regional crown since 2012.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sean Wilson, Elk Rapids; Rowland Ball, Lake City; Justin Rosecrans, Lake City; Andrew Schugart, TC West; Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids; Mitch Emke, Elk Rapids; Kolton Stadt, Boyne City; Nic Santina, Boyne City; Jack Gaffney, Charlevoix; Tucker Vandervelde, McBain; Bryce Roller, McBain; Ben Drabik, Cadillac; MacKale McGuire, Cadillac; Luke Sumpter, Petoskey; Trent Bennett, Petoskey; Max Faulkner, Petoskey; Jackson Jonker, Petoskey; Jacques LaMonde, Cadillac; Jager Smith, TCSF; Philip Harris, TCSF; Titus Best, McBain NMC; Logan Whiteford, Kalkaska; Cooper Switowski, Kalkaska; Alex Shriver, Manistee Catholic; Tucker Ewing, Glen Lake; Jackson Zywicki, Glen Lake Adam Gerberding, TC St. Francis; Bodie Wilson, TC West; Andrew Eisenga, McBain NMC.

