2021 Big Ten-ACC Challenge matchups released

One of the biggest events of the college basketball season, at least in certain parts of the country, is the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. This is when teams from two of the nation’s power conferences get together to see which of the conferences is better. Historically, the ACC has the upper hand with a 12-7-3 advantage in the series and a 138-113 record. The Big Ten won’t be able to catch up in either category this year’s event, but maybe it can make up some ground with these matchups:

Notre Dame at Illinois

Nov 27, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) reach for a loose ball in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Illinois leads, 15-9. Last meeting: Nov. 27, 2018 - Notre Dame won the 2018 edition of this event, 76-74, in South Bend.

Iowa at Virginia

Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

All-time series: Iowa leads, 2-1. Last meeting: Nov. 25, 2016 - Virginia won, 74-41, in the 2016 Emerald Coast Classic semifinals in Niceville, Florida.

Clemson at Rutgers

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Clyde Trapp (0) goes to the basket past Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Tied 2-2. Last meeting: March 19 - No. 10 seed Rutgers upset No. 7 seed Clemson, 60-56, in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Duke at Ohio State

Duke's Mason Plumlee (5) blocks Ohio State's Aaron Craft (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012. Duke won 73-68. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

All-time series: Duke leads, 4-3. Last meeting: Nov. 28, 2012 - Duke won, 73-68, in the 2012 edition of this event in Durham.

Florida State at Purdue

Florida State guard Devin Vassell (24) and guard Trent Forrest (3) block the shot of Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

All-time series: Florida State leads, 4-0. Last meeting: Nov. 30, 2019 - Florida State won the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic championship with a 63-60 overtime victory in Niceville, Florida.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Minnesota leads, 1-0. Last meeting: Dec. 16, 1950 - Minnesota won the only matchup to date, 72-43, in Minneapolis.

Indiana at Syracuse

Dec 3, 2013; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Rakeem Christmas (25) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Noah Vonleh (1) defends during the first half of a game at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Syracuse leads, 5-1. Last meeting: Dec. 3, 2013 - Syracuse won, 69-52, in the 2013 edition of this event in Syracuse.

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Nov 28, 2016; Evansville, IL, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Bryant Crawford (13) drives against Northwestern Wildcats guard Sanjay Lumpkin (34) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Wildcats won 65-58. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Northwestern leads, 1-0. Last meeting: Nov. 28, 2016 - Northwestern won the only matchup to date, 65-58, in the 2016 edition of this event in Evanston.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Dec 9, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) and guard Jordan Usher (4) during a break in the action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Tied, 1-1. Last meeting: Nov. 28, 2001 - Georgia Tech won, 62-61, in the 2001 edition of this event in Atlanta.

Louisville at Michigan State

Louisville Malik Williams celebrates after scoring against Michigan State.

Nov. 27, 2018 Cardsmsu 36

All-time series: Louisville leads, 6-5. Last meeting: Nov. 27, 2018 - Louisville won, 82-78, in overtime in the 2018 edition of this event in Louisville.

Miami at Penn State

Mar 10, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket against the Clemson Tigers a Miami Hurricanes forward Anthony Walker (1) looks on in the second round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Penn State leads, 4-0. Last meeting: March 15, 1995 - Penn State won, 62-56, in the first round of the 1995 NIT in State College.

Michigan at North Carolina

Nov 28, 2019; Nassau, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cole Anthony (2) dribbles as Michigan Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson (3) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Tied, 4-4. Last meeting: Nov. 28, 2019 - Michigan won, 73-64, in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals in Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Nebraska at NC State

Mar 12, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton talks to his team during a timeout as they play the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half in the 2021 ACC tournament semifinal game at Greensboro Coliseum. Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series: Never met.

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Virginia Tech's Jarell Eddie (31) drives around Maryland's Dez Wells duirng the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Tuesday, March 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 15-8. Last meeting: March 4, 2014 - Maryland won, 64-47, in College Park.

