2021 Bears schedule release: Chicago fans react on Twitter
Another year, another NFL schedule release filled with fanfare. But for the first time in years, the Bears will look extremely different. From new quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, to new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, there are plenty of reasons to believe the Bears won’t have another middling season. But fans' emotions and reactions have spanned a wide range on Twitter, and there are those who are getting their hopes up...
Another year full of excuses from Nagy. Saying he didn't have enough time to see what Fields could do throughout. 8-9. 2nd in the division. Pace needs to take over for Ted Phillips once the season has concluded.
— Nash (@Nashtybooyah) May 13, 2021
7-10 and top 10 pick for the giants
— Lazarini (@__lazarini) May 13, 2021
I see 4-13.
— Eric Crane (@theEcrane) May 13, 2021
… some who are ready to buy Super Bowl tickets already...
That's a reasonable start to the season. All things clicking (and no Rodgers), the Bears could very well start 6-0 heading into TB.
— Shaun Levesque (@slevesque78) May 12, 2021
17-0, EZ
— Lu (@LooisReevus) May 12, 2021
17-0 and I’m being unbiased
— Casey (@ryanpaceburner) May 12, 2021
… and those who are just excited to be here.
This UK Bears fan has been waiting up patiently to see the schedule for the session so he can put in all hrs leave request form work in the morning for all those fun late nights ahead this season watching the Bears.
🐻⬇️#NFLScheduleRelease #BearDown #BearsTwitter pic.twitter.com/VXYPyDFGYD
— Chris Godwin (@chrisgodwin180) May 13, 2021
The Bears kick off their season on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 12.
