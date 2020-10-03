2021 Bears Mock Draft: Offense gets a boost in 3-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears offense will look a little different Sunday when Nick Foles makes his first start of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

And by different, I mean better.

Foles will undoubtedly bring more consistency to Chicago’s passing game and, by default, will force opposing defenses to respect the Bears’ aerial attack. The trickle-down effect on the running game will be very real, and David Montgomery could be poised for several big weeks over the final three quarters of the season.

But even with Foles behind center, there’s still an element of explosiveness that’s missing from Chicago’s offense.

In the latest three-round mock draft from the Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, GM Ryan Pace fills those needs with two if his first three picks.

Easterling sends the Bears the speedy slot receiver from Purdue, Rondale Moore, in Round 1, and a bigger-bodied downfield playmaker in Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry in Round 3.

In Round 2, Chicago snags Northwestern offensive lineman, Rashawn Slater.

Bears fans would likely be very satisfied with a draft haul like this, especially considering the investments the team has made on defense in recent years.

Khalil Mack cost Chicago two first-round picks, and Pace spent two additional first-rounders on Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith.

It’s time to give some juice to the offense and adding a player like Moore, who profiles as an automatic mismatch against nickel corners, would round out a Bears receiver corps that already includes do-it-all talent Allen Robinson and speedster Darnell Mooney.

Drafting a wide receiver in the first round would officially put Anthony Miller on notice, too.

The 2018 second-round pick will be entering the final year of his contract in 2021, so the inclusion of a first-round rookie to the wide receiver room would either motivate him to play his best ball or close the book on his career in Chicago.