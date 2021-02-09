2021 Available Targets & Air Yards
Below is a scrolling list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards, percentage of Air Yards, targets inside the 10-yard line, and percentage of targets inside the 10 available ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and released, these charts will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity for every team. This tracker will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting opportunity and thus potential value in all formats throughout the offseason.
All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.
(Scroll right over tables to view all)
Team
Targets
Target%
Inside 10
Inside 10%
WR
RB
TE
Other
306
50.9%
23
46.9%
156
66
84
-
Jacksonville Jaguars
297
50.9%
11
45.8%
152
43
102
-
Detroit Lions
277
49.3%
10
33.3%
259
18
-
-
Indianapolis Colts
259
48.5%
14
58.3%
170
3
86
-
Tennessee Titans
259
55.4%
19
61.2%
115
6
138
-
San Francisco 49ers
254
45.9%
22
56.4%
104
80
70
-
246
49%
21
46.6%
57
113
76
-
Pittsburgh Steelers
213
32.7%
10
27.7%
150
43
20
-
Carolina Panthers
200
37.9%
12
48%
111
79
10
-
Chicago Bears
200
33.6%
12
27.2%
176
9
15
-
Kansas City Chiefs
196
32.1%
17
34%
131
45
20
-
New England Patriots
183
43.6%
7
41.1%
77
104
-
1
Los Angeles Rams
180
32%
7
29.1%
81
33
66
-
Cincinnati Bengals
169
29.9%
9
27.2%
149
12
7
1
Arizona Cardinals
167
30.6%
5
13.8%
79
31
56
1
Seattle Seahawks
154
28.6%
14
32.5%
47
67
40
-
Philadelphia Eagles
153
27.3%
7
33.3%
79
42
32
-
New York Jets
142
30.6%
3
18.7%
100
40
2
-
Los Angeles Chargers
137
22.4%
8
22.8%
-
27
110
-
Las Vegas Raiders
130
24.9%
14
34.1%
102
27
1
-
Atlanta Falcons
124
20.4%
6
15.3%
43
65
16
-
Denver Broncos
103
19.3%
9
32.1%
85
14
4
-
Houston Texans
93
17.7%
6
14.2%
75
2
16
-
Miami Dolphins
89
16.2%
3
6.9%
69
19
-
1
New York Giants
88
17.6%
3
13.6%
27
61
-
-
New Orleans Saints
81
15.9%
5
18.5%
11
10
60
-
Baltimore Ravens
80
20.4%
5
15.1%
59
21
-
-
Cleveland Browns
74
15.8%
5
12.8%
71
-
2
1
Dallas Cowboys
69
11.2%
4
12.5%
52
-
15
2
Buffalo Bills
59
10.3%
6
14.6%
39
4
16
-
57
9.9%
3
15%
54
-
3
-
Minnesota Vikings
41
8.5%
3
8.5%
30
11
-
-
Team
Air Yards
Air Yards%
Detroit Lions
2,844
58.5%
Indianapolis Colts
2,592
65.6%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2,460
44.8%
Jacksonville Jaguars
2,437
52.1%
Tennessee Titans
2,240
59.2%
Cincinnati Bengals
1,866
40.1%
San Francisco 49ers
1,756
48%
Chicago Bears
1,662
35%
New York Jets
1,453
35.6%
Las Vegas Raiders
1,450
33.2%
Kansas City Chiefs
1,287
26.2%
Los Angeles Rams
1,282
32.8%
Arizona Cardinals
1,144
26.4%
Green Bay Packers
1,092
27.5%
Houston Texans
1,086
23.1%
Cleveland Browns
1,031
25.4%
Denver Broncos
1,020
20.8%
Carolina Panthers
887
21.9%
Philadelphia Eagles
857
17%
New England Patriots
849
29.1%
Los Angeles Chargers
811
17.3%
Seattle Seahawks
779
17.2%
New Orleans Saints
762
23.9%
Pittsburgh Steelers
703
15.2%
Miami Dolphins
673
15.7%
Washington Football Team
613
17.1%
Dallas Cowboys
580
12.7%
Baltimore Ravens
540
15.9%
Atlanta Falcons
426
8.2%
Buffalo Bills
337
6.8%
New York Giants
334
8.5%
Minnesota Vikings
169
4.5%
These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.