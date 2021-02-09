2021 Available Targets & Air Yards

Below is a scrolling list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards, percentage of Air Yards, targets inside the 10-yard line, and percentage of targets inside the 10 available ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and released, these charts will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity for every team. This tracker will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting opportunity and thus potential value in all formats throughout the offseason.

All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.

(Scroll right over tables to view all)

Team

Targets

Target%

Inside 10

Inside 10%

WR

RB

TE

Other

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

306

50.9%

23

46.9%

156

66

84

-

Jacksonville Jaguars

297

50.9%

11

45.8%

152

43

102

-

Detroit Lions

277

49.3%

10

33.3%

259

18

-

-

Indianapolis Colts

259

48.5%

14

58.3%

170

3

86

-

Tennessee Titans

259

55.4%

19

61.2%

115

6

138

-

San Francisco 49ers

254

45.9%

22

56.4%

104

80

70

-

Green Bay Packers

246

49%

21

46.6%

57

113

76

-

Pittsburgh Steelers

213

32.7%

10

27.7%

150

43

20

-

Carolina Panthers

200

37.9%

12

48%

111

79

10

-

Chicago Bears

200

33.6%

12

27.2%

176

9

15

-

Kansas City Chiefs

196

32.1%

17

34%

131

45

20

-

New England Patriots

183

43.6%

7

41.1%

77

104

-

1

Los Angeles Rams

180

32%

7

29.1%

81

33

66

-

Cincinnati Bengals

169

29.9%

9

27.2%

149

12

7

1

Arizona Cardinals

167

30.6%

5

13.8%

79

31

56

1

Seattle Seahawks

154

28.6%

14

32.5%

47

67

40

-

Philadelphia Eagles

153

27.3%

7

33.3%

79

42

32

-

New York Jets

142

30.6%

3

18.7%

100

40

2

-

Los Angeles Chargers

137

22.4%

8

22.8%

-

27

110

-

Las Vegas Raiders

130

24.9%

14

34.1%

102

27

1

-

Atlanta Falcons

124

20.4%

6

15.3%

43

65

16

-

Denver Broncos

103

19.3%

9

32.1%

85

14

4

-

Houston Texans

93

17.7%

6

14.2%

75

2

16

-

Miami Dolphins

89

16.2%

3

6.9%

69

19

-

1

New York Giants

88

17.6%

3

13.6%

27

61

-

-

New Orleans Saints

81

15.9%

5

18.5%

11

10

60

-

Baltimore Ravens

80

20.4%

5

15.1%

59

21

-

-

Cleveland Browns

74

15.8%

5

12.8%

71

-

2

1

Dallas Cowboys

69

11.2%

4

12.5%

52

-

15

2

Buffalo Bills

59

10.3%

6

14.6%

39

4

16

-

Washington Football Team

57

9.9%

3

15%

54

-

3

-

Minnesota Vikings

41

8.5%

3

8.5%

30

11

-

-

Team

Air Yards

Air Yards%

Detroit Lions

2,844

58.5%

Indianapolis Colts

2,592

65.6%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2,460

44.8%

Jacksonville Jaguars

2,437

52.1%

Tennessee Titans

2,240

59.2%

Cincinnati Bengals

1,866

40.1%

San Francisco 49ers

1,756

48%

Chicago Bears

1,662

35%

New York Jets

1,453

35.6%

Las Vegas Raiders

1,450

33.2%

Kansas City Chiefs

1,287

26.2%

Los Angeles Rams

1,282

32.8%

Arizona Cardinals

1,144

26.4%

Green Bay Packers

1,092

27.5%

Houston Texans

1,086

23.1%

Cleveland Browns

1,031

25.4%

Denver Broncos

1,020

20.8%

Carolina Panthers

887

21.9%

Philadelphia Eagles

857

17%

New England Patriots

849

29.1%

Los Angeles Chargers

811

17.3%

Seattle Seahawks

779

17.2%

New Orleans Saints

762

23.9%

Pittsburgh Steelers

703

15.2%

Miami Dolphins

673

15.7%

Washington Football Team

613

17.1%

Dallas Cowboys

580

12.7%

Baltimore Ravens

540

15.9%

Atlanta Falcons

426

8.2%

Buffalo Bills

337

6.8%

New York Giants

334

8.5%

Minnesota Vikings

169

4.5%

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.

