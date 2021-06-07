2021 Available Targets & Air Yards









Below is a scrolling list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards, percentage of Air Yards, targets inside the 10-yard line, and percentage of targets inside the 10 available ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and released, these charts will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity for every team. This tracker will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting opportunity and thus potential value in all formats throughout the offseason.

All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.

Last Updated: 6/7

Team Targets Target% Inside 10 Inside 10% WR RB TE Other Detroit Lions 360 64.1% 15 50% 289 48 22 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 240 41.1% 11 45.8% 152 24 64 - Tennessee Titans 224 47.9% 15 48.3% 150 1 73 - Atlanta Falcons 213 35.2% 10 25.6% 111 91 11 - Carolina Panthers 200 37.9% 12 48% 111 79 10 - Cincinnati Bengals 195 34.5% 12 36.6% 128 59 7 1 Houston Texans 194 36.9% 12 28.5% 126 40 28 - San Francisco 49ers 193 34.9% 14 35.8% 95 52 46 - Los Angeles Rams 176 31.3% 7 29.1% 81 33 62 - New Orleans Saints 174 34.2% 13 48.1% 100 4 70 - New England Patriots 171 40.8% 6 35.2% 118 33 20 - Arizona Cardinals 156 28.6% 5 13.8% 79 31 45 1 Seattle Seahawks 144 26.8% 16 37.2% 47 20 77 - Los Angeles Chargers 136 22.2% 9 25.7% - 37 99 - New York Giants 134 26.8% 7 31.8% 63 71 - - Las Vegas Raiders 120 23% 14 34.1% 82 21 17 - New York Jets 118 25.4% 3 18.7% 86 32 - - Kansas City Chiefs 87 14.2% 13 26% 55 20 11 1 Indianapolis Colts 84 15.7% 3 12.5% 37 - 47 - Buffalo Bills 83 14.5% 11 26.8% 57 4 22 - Philadelphia Eagles 81 14.4% 2 9.5% 30 6 45 - Baltimore Ravens 70 17.9% 6 18.1% 59 8 3 - Miami Dolphins 69 12.6% 2 4.6% 48 20 - 1 Green Bay Packers 63 12.5% 3 6.6% 13 50 - - Pittsburgh Steelers 63 9.6% 2 5.5% - 43 20 - Denver Broncos 62 11.6% 2 7.1% 44 14 4 - Chicago Bears 48 8% 2 4.5% 31 2 15 - Minnesota Vikings 39 8% 3 8.5% - 2 37 - Washington Football Team 37 6.4% 1 5% 34 - 3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29 4.8% - - 10 19 - - Dallas Cowboys 16 2.5% 1 3.1% - - 15 1 Cleveland Browns 4 0.8% 1 2.5% 2 1 - 1

Team Air Yards Air Yards% Detroit Lions 3,516 72.3% Jacksonville Jaguars 2,147 45.9% Tennessee Titans 2,143 56.6% Houston Texans 1,859 39.6% Cincinnati Bengals 1,779 38.2% New Orleans Saints 1,599 50.3% New England Patriots 1,497 51.4% Las Vegas Raiders 1,367 31.3% San Francisco 49ers 1,335 36.5% Los Angeles Rams 1,274 32.6% New York Jets 1,190 29.2% Atlanta Falcons 1,173 22.5% Arizona Cardinals 1,077 24.8% Seattle Seahawks 994 22% Philadelphia Eagles 917 18.2% Indianapolis Colts 902 22.8% Buffalo Bills 848 17.1% Carolina Panthers 844 20.8% Los Angeles Chargers 751 16.1% New York Giants 608 15.6% Denver Broncos 600 12.2% Kansas City Chiefs 526 10.7% Baltimore Ravens 502 14.8% Miami Dolphins 457 10.6% Washington Football Team 321 8.9% Chicago Bears 311 6.5% Minnesota Vikings 254 6.8% Green Bay Packers 102 2.5% Tampa Bay Buccaneers 97 1.7% Dallas Cowboys 77 1.6% Pittsburgh Steelers 33 0.7% Cleveland Browns 32 0.7%

