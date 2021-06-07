2021 Available Targets & Air Yards
Below is a scrolling list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards, percentage of Air Yards, targets inside the 10-yard line, and percentage of targets inside the 10 available ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and released, these charts will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity for every team. This tracker will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting opportunity and thus potential value in all formats throughout the offseason.
All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.
Team
Targets
Target%
Inside 10
Inside 10%
WR
RB
TE
Other
Detroit Lions
360
64.1%
15
50%
289
48
22
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
240
41.1%
11
45.8%
152
24
64
-
Tennessee Titans
224
47.9%
15
48.3%
150
1
73
-
Atlanta Falcons
213
35.2%
10
25.6%
111
91
11
-
Carolina Panthers
200
37.9%
12
48%
111
79
10
-
Cincinnati Bengals
195
34.5%
12
36.6%
128
59
7
1
Houston Texans
194
36.9%
12
28.5%
126
40
28
-
San Francisco 49ers
193
34.9%
14
35.8%
95
52
46
-
Los Angeles Rams
176
31.3%
7
29.1%
81
33
62
-
New Orleans Saints
174
34.2%
13
48.1%
100
4
70
-
New England Patriots
171
40.8%
6
35.2%
118
33
20
-
Arizona Cardinals
156
28.6%
5
13.8%
79
31
45
1
Seattle Seahawks
144
26.8%
16
37.2%
47
20
77
-
Los Angeles Chargers
136
22.2%
9
25.7%
-
37
99
-
New York Giants
134
26.8%
7
31.8%
63
71
-
-
Las Vegas Raiders
120
23%
14
34.1%
82
21
17
-
New York Jets
118
25.4%
3
18.7%
86
32
-
-
Kansas City Chiefs
87
14.2%
13
26%
55
20
11
1
Indianapolis Colts
84
15.7%
3
12.5%
37
-
47
-
Buffalo Bills
83
14.5%
11
26.8%
57
4
22
-
Philadelphia Eagles
81
14.4%
2
9.5%
30
6
45
-
Baltimore Ravens
70
17.9%
6
18.1%
59
8
3
-
Miami Dolphins
69
12.6%
2
4.6%
48
20
-
1
Green Bay Packers
63
12.5%
3
6.6%
13
50
-
-
Pittsburgh Steelers
63
9.6%
2
5.5%
-
43
20
-
Denver Broncos
62
11.6%
2
7.1%
44
14
4
-
Chicago Bears
48
8%
2
4.5%
31
2
15
-
Minnesota Vikings
39
8%
3
8.5%
-
2
37
-
37
6.4%
1
5%
34
-
3
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29
4.8%
-
-
10
19
-
-
Dallas Cowboys
16
2.5%
1
3.1%
-
-
15
1
Cleveland Browns
4
0.8%
1
2.5%
2
1
-
1
Team
Air Yards
Air Yards%
Detroit Lions
3,516
72.3%
Jacksonville Jaguars
2,147
45.9%
Tennessee Titans
2,143
56.6%
Houston Texans
1,859
39.6%
Cincinnati Bengals
1,779
38.2%
New Orleans Saints
1,599
50.3%
New England Patriots
1,497
51.4%
Las Vegas Raiders
1,367
31.3%
San Francisco 49ers
1,335
36.5%
Los Angeles Rams
1,274
32.6%
New York Jets
1,190
29.2%
Atlanta Falcons
1,173
22.5%
Arizona Cardinals
1,077
24.8%
Seattle Seahawks
994
22%
Philadelphia Eagles
917
18.2%
Indianapolis Colts
902
22.8%
Buffalo Bills
848
17.1%
Carolina Panthers
844
20.8%
Los Angeles Chargers
751
16.1%
New York Giants
608
15.6%
Denver Broncos
600
12.2%
Kansas City Chiefs
526
10.7%
Baltimore Ravens
502
14.8%
Miami Dolphins
457
10.6%
Washington Football Team
321
8.9%
Chicago Bears
311
6.5%
Minnesota Vikings
254
6.8%
Green Bay Packers
102
2.5%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97
1.7%
Dallas Cowboys
77
1.6%
Pittsburgh Steelers
33
0.7%
Cleveland Browns
32
0.7%
These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.
