2021 Available Targets & Air Yards

Below is a scrolling list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards, percentage of Air Yards, targets inside the 10-yard line, and percentage of targets inside the 10 available ahead of the 2021 regular season. As players are re-signed and released, these charts will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity for every team. This tracker will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting opportunity and thus potential value in all formats throughout the offseason.

You can also track all unaccounted for carries throughout the offseason here.

All targets and Air Yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.

Last Updated: 6/7

(Scroll right over table to view all)

Team

Targets

Target%

Inside 10

Inside 10%

WR

RB

TE

Other

Detroit Lions

360

64.1%

15

50%

289

48

22

1

Jacksonville Jaguars

240

41.1%

11

45.8%

152

24

64

-

Tennessee Titans

224

47.9%

15

48.3%

150

1

73

-

Atlanta Falcons

213

35.2%

10

25.6%

111

91

11

-

Carolina Panthers

200

37.9%

12

48%

111

79

10

-

Cincinnati Bengals

195

34.5%

12

36.6%

128

59

7

1

Houston Texans

194

36.9%

12

28.5%

126

40

28

-

San Francisco 49ers

193

34.9%

14

35.8%

95

52

46

-

Los Angeles Rams

176

31.3%

7

29.1%

81

33

62

-

New Orleans Saints

174

34.2%

13

48.1%

100

4

70

-

New England Patriots

171

40.8%

6

35.2%

118

33

20

-

Arizona Cardinals

156

28.6%

5

13.8%

79

31

45

1

Seattle Seahawks

144

26.8%

16

37.2%

47

20

77

-

Los Angeles Chargers

136

22.2%

9

25.7%

-

37

99

-

New York Giants

134

26.8%

7

31.8%

63

71

-

-

Las Vegas Raiders

120

23%

14

34.1%

82

21

17

-

New York Jets

118

25.4%

3

18.7%

86

32

-

-

Kansas City Chiefs

87

14.2%

13

26%

55

20

11

1

Indianapolis Colts

84

15.7%

3

12.5%

37

-

47

-

Buffalo Bills

83

14.5%

11

26.8%

57

4

22

-

Philadelphia Eagles

81

14.4%

2

9.5%

30

6

45

-

Baltimore Ravens

70

17.9%

6

18.1%

59

8

3

-

Miami Dolphins

69

12.6%

2

4.6%

48

20

-

1

Green Bay Packers

63

12.5%

3

6.6%

13

50

-

-

Pittsburgh Steelers

63

9.6%

2

5.5%

-

43

20

-

Denver Broncos

62

11.6%

2

7.1%

44

14

4

-

Chicago Bears

48

8%

2

4.5%

31

2

15

-

Minnesota Vikings

39

8%

3

8.5%

-

2

37

-

Washington Football Team

37

6.4%

1

5%

34

-

3

-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29

4.8%

-

-

10

19

-

-

Dallas Cowboys

16

2.5%

1

3.1%

-

-

15

1

Cleveland Browns

4

0.8%

1

2.5%

2

1

-

1

Team

Air Yards

Air Yards%

Detroit Lions

3,516

72.3%

Jacksonville Jaguars

2,147

45.9%

Tennessee Titans

2,143

56.6%

Houston Texans

1,859

39.6%

Cincinnati Bengals

1,779

38.2%

New Orleans Saints

1,599

50.3%

New England Patriots

1,497

51.4%

Las Vegas Raiders

1,367

31.3%

San Francisco 49ers

1,335

36.5%

Los Angeles Rams

1,274

32.6%

New York Jets

1,190

29.2%

Atlanta Falcons

1,173

22.5%

Arizona Cardinals

1,077

24.8%

Seattle Seahawks

994

22%

Philadelphia Eagles

917

18.2%

Indianapolis Colts

902

22.8%

Buffalo Bills

848

17.1%

Carolina Panthers

844

20.8%

Los Angeles Chargers

751

16.1%

New York Giants

608

15.6%

Denver Broncos

600

12.2%

Kansas City Chiefs

526

10.7%

Baltimore Ravens

502

14.8%

Miami Dolphins

457

10.6%

Washington Football Team

321

8.9%

Chicago Bears

311

6.5%

Minnesota Vikings

254

6.8%

Green Bay Packers

102

2.5%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

97

1.7%

Dallas Cowboys

77

1.6%

Pittsburgh Steelers

33

0.7%

Cleveland Browns

32

0.7%

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.

