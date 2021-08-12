2021 Auburn football schedule

Zac Blackerby
·1 min read
Another year, another season where Auburn football has one of the toughest schedules in all of college football.

The Tigers will have a few weeks to figure everything out before they head to Penn State for one of the biggest nonconference games of the season.

The start of SEC play is no joke as Auburn travels to LSU looking for a win in Baton Rouge for the first time in two decades then will have a quick turnaround before hosting Georgia at home.

As usual, the season will peak at the end of November with the Iron Bowl being played at Jordan Hare Stadium.

Here is Auburn’s full 2021 schedule:

Game
Date
Opponent
Time (CST)

1

9/4

vs. Akron

6 p.m.

2

9/11

vs. Alabama State

11 a.m.

3

9/18

at Penn State

6:30 p.m.

4

9/25

vs. Georgia State

TBA

5

10/2

at LSU

TBA

6

10/9

vs. Georgia

TBA

7

10/16

at Arkansas

TBA

8

10/30

vs. Ole Miss

TBA

9

11/6

at Texas A&M

TBA

10

11/13

vs. Mississippi State

TBA

11

11/20

at South Carolina

TBA

12

11/27

vs. Alabama

TBA

