2021 Auburn football schedule
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Another year, another season where Auburn football has one of the toughest schedules in all of college football.
The Tigers will have a few weeks to figure everything out before they head to Penn State for one of the biggest nonconference games of the season.
The start of SEC play is no joke as Auburn travels to LSU looking for a win in Baton Rouge for the first time in two decades then will have a quick turnaround before hosting Georgia at home.
As usual, the season will peak at the end of November with the Iron Bowl being played at Jordan Hare Stadium.
Here is Auburn’s full 2021 schedule:
Game
Date
Opponent
Time (CST)
1
9/4
vs. Akron
6 p.m.
2
9/11
vs. Alabama State
11 a.m.
3
9/18
at Penn State
6:30 p.m.
4
9/25
vs. Georgia State
TBA
5
10/2
at LSU
TBA
6
10/9
vs. Georgia
TBA
7
10/16
at Arkansas
TBA
8
10/30
vs. Ole Miss
TBA
9
11/6
at Texas A&M
TBA
10
11/13
vs. Mississippi State
TBA
11
11/20
at South Carolina
TBA
12
11/27
vs. Alabama
TBA
Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.