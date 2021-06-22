2021 Auburn Football Player Profile, Overview: No. 24 Eric Reed Jr

Name: Eric Reed Jr

Number: 24

Position: Cornerback

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 200 lbs

Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana

High School: Calvary Baptist

2020 stats: Only saw action against Northwestern, did not record any stats

Twitter: @ericreedjr3

Overview: Reed’s commitment to Auburn over Georgia in 2020 generated quite the buzz. A four-star, Reed was rated by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN as one of the top seven recruits in Louisiana and ranked in the top 15 nationally at his position. Formerly a safety, Reed was moved to the cornerback position this spring and nearly pulled off an impressive interception during A-Day. With the impending arrival of JUCO cornerback Roterius Torrence, will we see Reed move back to safety?