2021 Auburn Football Player Profile, Overview: No. 24 Eric Reed Jr
Name: Eric Reed Jr
Number: 24
Position: Cornerback
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 200 lbs
Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
High School: Calvary Baptist
2020 stats: Only saw action against Northwestern, did not record any stats
Twitter: @ericreedjr3
Overview: Reed’s commitment to Auburn over Georgia in 2020 generated quite the buzz. A four-star, Reed was rated by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN as one of the top seven recruits in Louisiana and ranked in the top 15 nationally at his position. Formerly a safety, Reed was moved to the cornerback position this spring and nearly pulled off an impressive interception during A-Day. With the impending arrival of JUCO cornerback Roterius Torrence, will we see Reed move back to safety?