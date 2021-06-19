2021 Auburn Football Player Profile, Overview: No. 25 Colby Wooden
Name: Colby Wooden
Number: 25
Position: Defensive end
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6’5″
Weight: 278 lbs
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
High School: Archer
2020 stats: 42 total tackles (19 solo), 9.5 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, 6.0 quarterback hurries, 1 pass broken up
Twitter: @CJW_21
Overview:
After a breakout season in 2020, Wooden is now the leader of this defensive line that has some question marks entering the season. Nonetheless, he is a pure playmaker that can get into the opposing backfield at will. That’s something new defensive coordinator Derek Mason and defensive line coach Nick Eason will be counting on him for in 2021.
If he stays healthy, the future is extremely bright for Wooden.