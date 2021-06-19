2021 Auburn Football Player Profile, Overview: No. 25 Colby Wooden

Name: Colby Wooden

Number: 25

Position: Defensive end

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 278 lbs

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

High School: Archer

2020 stats: 42 total tackles (19 solo), 9.5 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, 6.0 quarterback hurries, 1 pass broken up

Twitter: @CJW_21

Overview:

After a breakout season in 2020, Wooden is now the leader of this defensive line that has some question marks entering the season. Nonetheless, he is a pure playmaker that can get into the opposing backfield at will. That’s something new defensive coordinator Derek Mason and defensive line coach Nick Eason will be counting on him for in 2021.

If he stays healthy, the future is extremely bright for Wooden.