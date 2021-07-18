2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 52 Nick Brahms
Name: Nick Brahms
Number: 52
Position: Offensive Line
Class: Senior
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 302 lbs
Hometown: Navarre, Florida
High School: Navarre
2020 Statistics: Started 11 games at center
Twitter: @Nick_Brahms
Overview: Brahms is the most experienced offensive lineman the Tigers have after starting every game at center a season ago. Offensive line coach Will Friend spoke positively about his ability to communicate during the spring practices and he looks to be the anchor the staff will try to build the rest of the offensive line around. If the progress he made in the spring can translate to the field, then the offensive line and the entire offense will be in a better spot for the upcoming season.
