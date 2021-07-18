2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 52 Nick Brahms

Name: Nick Brahms

Number: 52

Position: Offensive Line

Class: Senior

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 302 lbs

Hometown: Navarre, Florida

High School: Navarre

2020 Statistics: Started 11 games at center

Twitter: @Nick_Brahms

Overview: Brahms is the most experienced offensive lineman the Tigers have after starting every game at center a season ago. Offensive line coach Will Friend spoke positively about his ability to communicate during the spring practices and he looks to be the anchor the staff will try to build the rest of the offensive line around. If the progress he made in the spring can translate to the field, then the offensive line and the entire offense will be in a better spot for the upcoming season.

