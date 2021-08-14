2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 81 J.J. Evans

Name: J.J. Evans

Number: 81

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 224 lbs

Hometown: Montevallo, Alabama

High School: Montevallo

2020 Statistics: Did not see any game action.

Twitter: @JJ_Evans9

Overview: Evans was one of four four-star wide receivers Auburn signed in the 2020 recruiting class. He did not see the field last season and was injured during spring practices, so he is working on getting back up to full speed ahead of the 2021 season. Evans was a highly productive receiver in high school and once he is fully healed he will have a chance to do that for Auburn in an unproven receiving room.

