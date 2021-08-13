2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 82 Hayden Brice

Name: Hayden Brice

Number: 82

Position: Tight End

Class: Senior

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 222 lbs

Hometown: Jackson, Mississippi

High School: St. Joseph

2020 Statistics: Did not see any game action

Twitter: @Heeezus

Overview: Brice played at Pearl River Community College in 2018 and Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2019, where he totaled 16 catches for 356 yards and one touchdown. He walked on the football team ahead of the 2020 season and is fighting to make an impact in his senior season. Brice may have a hard time seeing the field in 2021 as Auburn has seven tight ends and is full of talented players.

List

Take a look at the nine Auburn football players named to the Senior Bowl watch list

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.