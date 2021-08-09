2021 ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon is Nov. 4

Aug. 9—The Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council, in conjunction with the Cobb Chamber, will present the 69th Annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon at the Cobb Galleria Centre on Nov. 4 with Jesse Salazar, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy.

Presented by ARMAC, the luncheon is a celebration of Cobb's military community, recognizing the service and sacrifices of the men and women in uniform. A highlight of the event is the presentation of the 2021 USO Patriot of the Year Award.

Appointed in February 2021, Salazar serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy. In this role, he leads the Industrial Policy team as they assess, protect and promote the Defense Industrial Base. He advises the Under Secretary of Defense of Acquisition and Sustainment on the health of the Industrial Base to ensure a robust, secure, resilient and innovative industrial capabilities upon which the Department of Defense can rely to fulfill current and future warfighter requirements.

Registration is open now through Nov. 4 at www.cobbchamber.org.

For more information, contact Joel Blockton at 770-859-2348 or jblockton@cobbchamber.org.