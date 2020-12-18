2021 ARCA Menards Series East and West schedules released

ARCA has released the 2021 schedules for its ARCA Menards Series East and West regional series.

All East and West series races will stream live via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. Races also will air delayed on NBCSN (with broadcast dates and times to be announced later).

The East series has an eight-race schedule, beginning Feb. 8 at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway as part of the track’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.

Other highlights for the East series includes its first race at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville since 2008 (scheduled for May 8); a debut visit June 12 to Southern National Motorsports Park in North Carolina; and a season-ending run of three combination races with the ARCA Menards Series national tour at Iowa Speedway, the Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sam Mayer won the 2020 East series championship. Next season, Mayer will drive for JR Motorsports during the second half of the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule and then move to full-time status in 2022.

2021 ARCA MENARDS SERIES EAST SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 8 New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway Saturday, Feb. 27 Five Flags Speedway (Pensacola, Fla.) Saturday, May 8 Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville Friday, May 14 Dover Int’l Speedway Saturday, June 12 Southern Nat’l Motorsports Park (Kenly, N.C.) Saturday, July 24* Iowa Speedway Sunday, Aug. 29* Milwaukee Mile Thursday, Sept. 16* Bristol Motor Speedway

* Denotes combination race with ARCA Menards Series

The ARCA Menards Series West will have a nine-race schedule in 2021 that will begin and end at Phoenix Raceway.

The March 3 season opener will be a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series national tour, and the Nov. 6 season finale will be part of NASCAR Championship Weekend.

The West series schedule also includes two road course events at Sonoma Raceway on June 5 and at Portland International Raceway in September (during the track’s NTT IndyCar Series weekend). Portland returns to the West series schedule for the first time since 2012.

Two visits to Irwindale Speedway outside Los Angeles also are set for July 3 and Aug. 21.

Jesse Love won the 2020 West series championship, becoming the series’ youngest-ever champion at 15 years, 9 months, 24 days.

2021 ARCA MENARDS SERIES WEST SCHEDULE

Friday, March 3* Phoenix Raceway Saturday, June 5 Sonoma Raceway Saturday, July 3 Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway Saturday, July 31 Colorado Nat’l Speedway (Dacono, Colo.) Saturday, Aug. 21 Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway Fri./Sat./Sun, Sept. 10-12 (Flex) Portland (Ore.) Int’l Raceway Thursday, Sept. 23 The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, Oct. 9 All American Speedway (Roseville, Calif.) Saturday, Nov. 6 Phoenix Raceway

* Denotes combination race with ARCA Menards Series

