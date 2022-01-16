The 2021 AP NFL All-Pro 1st and 2nd teams

The Associated Press announced the results of their 2021 NFL All-Pro voting. The Arizona Cardinals only had one player get any votes. That was safety Budda Baker, who was on the All-Pro second team.

Who all were named All-Pros by the Associated Press?

They are broken down by position below.

Quarterback

First team

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Second team

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Running back

First team

There was no second-team running back because Taylor was unanimous. No other back got any votes.

Wide receiver

First team

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Second team

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Tight end

First team

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Second team

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive line

First team

Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Right tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team

Left tackle: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Center: Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

Right guard: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Edge rushers

First team

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Second team

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Interior defensive linemen

First team

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Second team

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Linebackers

First team

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers

Second team

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback

First team

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Second team

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

Safety

First team

Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Second team

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Kicker

First team

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Second team

Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

Punter

First team

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Second team

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

Kirk returner

First team

Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Second team

Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers

Punt returner

First team

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Second team

Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears

Special teamer

First team

J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

Second team

Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Long snapper

First team

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts

Second team

Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons

