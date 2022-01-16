The 2021 AP NFL All-Pro 1st and 2nd teams
The Associated Press announced the results of their 2021 NFL All-Pro voting. The Arizona Cardinals only had one player get any votes. That was safety Budda Baker, who was on the All-Pro second team.
Who all were named All-Pros by the Associated Press?
They are broken down by position below.
Quarterback
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
First team
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Second team
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running back
Syndication The Indianapolis Star
First team
There was no second-team running back because Taylor was unanimous. No other back got any votes.
Wide receiver
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
First team
Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Second team
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Tight end
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
First team
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Second team
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive line
(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
First team
Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Right tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Second team
Left tackle: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Center: Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
Right guard: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Edge rushers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
First team
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Second team
Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Interior defensive linemen
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
First team
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Second team
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Linebackers
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
First team
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers
Second team
Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears
Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
First team
Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Second team
J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons
Safety
(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
First team
Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Second team
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills
Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
Kicker
First team
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Second team
Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
Punter
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
First team
AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
Second team
Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
Kirk returner
First team
Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
Second team
Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers
Punt returner
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
First team
Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
Second team
Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears
Special teamer
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
First team
J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints
Second team
Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
Long snapper
First team
Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
Second team
Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons
