The 2021 AP NFL All-Pro 1st and 2nd teams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Associated Press announced the results of their 2021 NFL All-Pro voting. The Arizona Cardinals only had one player get any votes. That was safety Budda Baker, who was on the All-Pro second team.

Who all were named All-Pros by the Associated Press?

They are broken down by position below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Quarterback

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

First team

Second team

  • Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Running back

Syndication The Indianapolis Star

First team

There was no second-team running back because Taylor was unanimous. No other back got any votes.

Wide receiver

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

First team

Second team

  • Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

  • Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Tight end

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

First team

  • Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Second team

  • Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

First team

  • Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

  • Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

  • Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

  • Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

  • Right tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team

  • Left tackle: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

  • Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

  • Center: Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

  • Right guard: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

  • Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Edge rushers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

First team

  • T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Second team

  • Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

  • Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Interior defensive linemen

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

First team

  • Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

  • Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Second team

  • Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

  • Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Linebackers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

First team

  • Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

  • Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

  • De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers

Second team

  • Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

  • Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

  • Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

First team

  • Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

  • Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Second team

  • J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

  • A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

Safety

(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

First team

  • Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

  • Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Second team

  • Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

  • Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills

  • Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Kicker

First team

  • Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Second team

  • Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

Punter

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

First team

  • AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Second team

  • Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

Kirk returner

First team

  • Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Second team

  • Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers

Punt returner

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

First team

  • Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Second team

  • Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears

Special teamer

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

First team

  • J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

Second team

  • Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Long snapper

First team

  • Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts

Second team

  • Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons

1

1

Recommended Stories