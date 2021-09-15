2021-22 Oregon Ducks nonconference basketball schedule announced

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program officially has their entire 2021-2022 non-conference schedule set and ready to go.

Dana Altman’s squad will open the season by hosting Texas Southern on Tuesday, November 9. It is one of seven home games the Ducks will play outside of the Pac-12 – and this does not include their Nov. 16 bout with BYU, which will take place in Portland as part of the Phil Knight Invitational.

The Ducks don’t have a true road game until conference play as well, managing to bring most of their opponents to Matthew Knight Arena, including the defending champion Baylor Bears, who they will face on December 18.

Oregon will get a chance to face a handful of other excellent college basketball teams in Hawaii during the Maui Invitational, which will net them a pair of quality opponents out of the following group: Wisconsin, Houston, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, St. Mary’s, and Butler.

Altman’s squad is loaded with top tier transfers, and should be among the most talented programs in the conference. Dates with BYU, Baylor, and the group in Maui should help test this team early and prepare them for a tough run through the Pac-12 in early 2022.

Here is a full look at the schedule for the Ducks:

Nov. 9 vs. Texas Southern

Nov. 12 vs. SMU

Nov. 16 vs. BYU (PK Invitational)

Nov. 22 vs. Chaminade (Maui Invitational)

No. 23 vs. Saint Mary's or Notre Dame (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 24 vs. Houston, Butler, Wisconsin, or Texas A&M (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 29 vs. Montana

Dec. 1 vs. UC-Riverside

Dec. 15 vs. Portland

Dec. 18 vs. Baylor

Dec. 21 vs. Pepperdine

