2021-22 NHL schedule: Bruins dates, opponents for all 82 games

The official schedule for the 2021-22 NHL regular season has been revealed.

The league announced full 82-game schedules for all 32 teams -- including the new expansion franchise, the Seattle Kraken -- on Thursday night.

Last season's schedule was shortened to 56 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four divisions also were realigned and teams only played their divisional opponents during the regular season.

The league is going back to its normal, full-season schedule with the regular divisional alignment for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.

This is great news for the Boston Bruins, who will soon play meaningful games against rivals the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

The Bruins open the new season at home against the Dallas Stars. They finish the regular season April 29 against the Leafs in Toronto.

Here's a list of all 82 regular season games on the Bruins' 2021-22 schedule (times and TV info have not yet been announced):

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 16 vs. Dallas Stars

Wednesday, October 20 at Philadelphia Flyers

Friday, October 22 at Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, October 24 vs. San Jose Sharks

Monday, October 25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Wednesday, October 27 at Florida Panthers

Saturday, October 30 vs. Florida Panthers

NOVEMBER

Thursday, November 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, November 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, November 9 vs. Ottawa Senators

Thursday, November 11 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Saturday, November 13 at New Jersey Devils

Sunday, November 14 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, November 20 at Philadelphia Flyers

Sunday, November 21 vs. Calgary Flames

Wednesday, November 24 at Buffalo Sabres

Friday, November 26 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Sunday, November 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Tuesday, November 30 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

DECEMBER

Thursday, December 2 at Nashville Predators

Saturday, December 4 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Wednesday, December 8 at Vancouver Canucks

Thursday, December 9 at Edmonton Oilers

Saturday, December 11 at Calgary Flames

Tuesday, December 14 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Wednesday, December 15 at N.Y. Islanders

Saturday, December 18 at Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, December 19 at Ottawa Senators

Tuesday, December 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Thursday, December 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Monday, December 27 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Wednesday, December 29 at Ottawa Senators

JANUARY

Saturday, January 1 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, January 2 at Detroit

Tuesday, January 4 vs. New Jersey Devils

Thursday, January 6 vs. Minnesota Wild

Saturday, January 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Monday, January 10 at Washington Capitals

Wednesday, January 12 at Montreal Canadiens

Thursday, January 13 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, January 15 vs. Nashville Predators

Tuesday, January 18 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Thursday, January 20 vs. Washington Capitals

Saturday, January 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Monday, January 24 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Wednesday, January 26 at Colorado Avalanche

Friday, January 28 at Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, January 30 at Dallas Stars

FEBRUARY

Tuesday, February 1 vs. Seattle Kraken

Thursday, February 24 at Seattle Kraken

Saturday, February 26 at San Jose Sharks

Monday, February 28 at Los Angeles Kings

MARCH

Tuesday, March 1 at Anaheim Ducks

Thursday, March 3 at Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, March 5 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Monday, March 7 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Thursday, March 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, March 12 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Tuesday, March 15 at Chicago Blackhawks

Wednesday, March 16 at Minnesota Wild

Friday, March 18 at Winnipeg Jets

Monday, March 21 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Tuesday, March 22 at N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, March 24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, March 26 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Tuesday, March 29 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday, March 31 vs. New Jersey Devils

APRIL

Saturday, April 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Monday, April 4 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Tuesday, April 5 at Detroit Red Wings

Friday, April 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Sunday, April 10 at Washington Capitals

Tuesday, April 12 vs. St. Louis Blues

Thursday, April 14 vs. Ottawa Senators

Saturday, April 16 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Tuesday, April 19 at St. Louis Blues

Thursday, April 21 at Pittsburgh Penguins

Saturday, April 23 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Sunday, April 24 at N.Y. Rangers

Tuesday, April 26 vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, April 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Friday, April 29 at Toronto Maple Leafs