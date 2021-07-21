2021-22 NHL schedule: Bruins dates, opponents for all 82 games
Everything you need to know about Bruins' 2021-22 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The official schedule for the 2021-22 NHL regular season has been revealed.
The league announced full 82-game schedules for all 32 teams -- including the new expansion franchise, the Seattle Kraken -- on Thursday night.
Last season's schedule was shortened to 56 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four divisions also were realigned and teams only played their divisional opponents during the regular season.
Sweeney: Bruins, Hall have made 'significant progress' in contract talks
The league is going back to its normal, full-season schedule with the regular divisional alignment for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.
This is great news for the Boston Bruins, who will soon play meaningful games against rivals the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
The Bruins open the new season at home against the Dallas Stars. They finish the regular season April 29 against the Leafs in Toronto.
Sweeney: Bruins will try to be 'aggressive' in upgrading defense
Here's a list of all 82 regular season games on the Bruins' 2021-22 schedule (times and TV info have not yet been announced):
OCTOBER
Saturday, October 16 vs. Dallas Stars
Wednesday, October 20 at Philadelphia Flyers
Friday, October 22 at Buffalo Sabres
Sunday, October 24 vs. San Jose Sharks
Monday, October 25 at Carolina Hurricanes
Wednesday, October 27 at Florida Panthers
Saturday, October 30 vs. Florida Panthers
NOVEMBER
Thursday, November 4 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Saturday, November 6 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday, November 9 vs. Ottawa Senators
Thursday, November 11 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Saturday, November 13 at New Jersey Devils
Sunday, November 14 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Saturday, November 20 at Philadelphia Flyers
Sunday, November 21 vs. Calgary Flames
Wednesday, November 24 at Buffalo Sabres
Friday, November 26 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Sunday, November 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks
Tuesday, November 30 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
DECEMBER
Thursday, December 2 at Nashville Predators
Saturday, December 4 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Wednesday, December 8 at Vancouver Canucks
Thursday, December 9 at Edmonton Oilers
Saturday, December 11 at Calgary Flames
Tuesday, December 14 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Wednesday, December 15 at N.Y. Islanders
Saturday, December 18 at Montreal Canadiens
Sunday, December 19 at Ottawa Senators
Tuesday, December 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Thursday, December 23 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Monday, December 27 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Wednesday, December 29 at Ottawa Senators
JANUARY
Saturday, January 1 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Sunday, January 2 at Detroit
Tuesday, January 4 vs. New Jersey Devils
Thursday, January 6 vs. Minnesota Wild
Saturday, January 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning
Monday, January 10 at Washington Capitals
Wednesday, January 12 at Montreal Canadiens
Thursday, January 13 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Saturday, January 15 vs. Nashville Predators
Tuesday, January 18 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Thursday, January 20 vs. Washington Capitals
Saturday, January 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Monday, January 24 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Wednesday, January 26 at Colorado Avalanche
Friday, January 28 at Arizona Coyotes
Sunday, January 30 at Dallas Stars
FEBRUARY
Tuesday, February 1 vs. Seattle Kraken
Thursday, February 24 at Seattle Kraken
Saturday, February 26 at San Jose Sharks
Monday, February 28 at Los Angeles Kings
MARCH
Tuesday, March 1 at Anaheim Ducks
Thursday, March 3 at Vegas Golden Knights
Saturday, March 5 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Monday, March 7 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Thursday, March 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, March 12 vs. Arizona Coyotes
Tuesday, March 15 at Chicago Blackhawks
Wednesday, March 16 at Minnesota Wild
Friday, March 18 at Winnipeg Jets
Monday, March 21 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Tuesday, March 22 at N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, March 24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Saturday, March 26 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Tuesday, March 29 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday, March 31 vs. New Jersey Devils
APRIL
Saturday, April 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Monday, April 4 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Tuesday, April 5 at Detroit Red Wings
Friday, April 8 at Tampa Bay Lightning
Sunday, April 10 at Washington Capitals
Tuesday, April 12 vs. St. Louis Blues
Thursday, April 14 vs. Ottawa Senators
Saturday, April 16 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Tuesday, April 19 at St. Louis Blues
Thursday, April 21 at Pittsburgh Penguins
Saturday, April 23 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Sunday, April 24 at N.Y. Rangers
Tuesday, April 26 vs. Florida Panthers
Thursday, April 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Friday, April 29 at Toronto Maple Leafs