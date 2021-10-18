2021-22 Charlotte Hornets roster

A new season of Charlotte Hornets basketball begins on Wednesday, October 20th, and reigning NBA rookie of the year LaMelo Ball will look to build on an electric first season by leading the Hornets back to the playoffs.

The Hornets earned a play-in tournament berth last season, and added two potential impact rookies in the NBA Draft first round, selecting James Bouknight and Kai Jones. Terry Rozier returns as the Hornets’ leading scorer, and forward Gordon Hayward is fully healthy to start the year after only playing 44 games last season.

Ahead of opening night, here is the Hornets’ full roster for the 2021-22 NBA season.

2 - LaMelo Ball

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Previous team: Illawarra Hawks (AUS)

Position: Guard

Experience: 1 season

Age: 20

Size: 6-foot-6, 180 pounds

5- James Bouknight

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

College: UConn

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

Age: 21

Size: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds

0 - Miles Bridges

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

College: Michigan State

Position: Forward

Experience: 3 seasons

Age: 23

Size: 6-foot-6, 225 pounds

22 - Vernon Carey Jr.

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

College: Duke

Position: Center

Experience: 1 season

Age: 20

Size: 6-foot-9, 270 pounds

20 - Gordon Hayward

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

College: Butler

Position: Forward

Experience: 11 seasons

Age: 31

Size: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds

4 - Wes Iwundu

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kansas State

Position: Forward

Experience: 4 seasons

Age: 26

Size: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds

23 - Kai Jones

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

College: Texas

Position: Forward / Center

Experience: Rookie

Age: 20 (turns 21 on Jan. 19)

Size: 6-foot-11, 218 pounds

98 - Arnoldas Kulboka

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Previous team: Bilbao (Spain)

Position: Forward

Experience: Rookie

Age: 23 (turns 24 on Jan. 4)

Size: 6-foot-9, 198 pounds

16 - Scottie Lewis

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

College: Florida

Position: Guard

Experience: Rookie

Age: 21

Size: 6-foot-5, 189 pounds

11- Cody Martin

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

College: NC State / Nevada

Position: Forward

Experience: 2 seasons

Age: 26

Size: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

6 -Jalen McDaniels

Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

College: San Diego State

Position: Forward

Experience: 2 seasons

Age: 23

Size: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds

12 - Kelly Oubre Jr.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kansas

Position: Forward

Experience: 6 seasons

Age: 25

Size: 6-foot-7, 203 pounds

24 - Mason Plumlee

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

College: Duke

Position: Center

Experience: 8 seasons

Age: 31

Size: 6-foot-11, 254 pounds

14 - Nick Richards

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kentucky

Position: Forward

Experience: 1 season

Age: 23 (turns 24 on Nov. 29)

Size: 7-foot-0, 245 pounds

3 - Terry Rozier

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

College: Louisville

Position: Guard

Experience: 6 seasons

Age: 27

Size: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

14 - Ish Smith

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

College: Wake Forest

Position: Guard

Experience: 11 seasons

Age: 33

Size: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

21 - JT Thor

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

College: Auburn

Position: Forward

Experience: Rookie

Age: 19

Size: 6-foot-10, 205 pounds

25 - P.J. Washington

Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kentucky

Position: Forward

Experience: 2 seasons

Age: 23

Size: 6-foot-7, 230 pounds

Coaches

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: James Borrego

Assistant coach: Jay Triano

Assistant coach: Chad Iske

Assistant coach: Marlon Garnett

Assistant coach: Jay Hernandez

Assistant coach: Dutch Gaitley

Assistant coach: Nick Friedman

Assistant coach: Norman Richardson

Trainer: Joe Sharpe

1

1