2021-22 Charlotte Hornets roster
A new season of Charlotte Hornets basketball begins on Wednesday, October 20th, and reigning NBA rookie of the year LaMelo Ball will look to build on an electric first season by leading the Hornets back to the playoffs.
The Hornets earned a play-in tournament berth last season, and added two potential impact rookies in the NBA Draft first round, selecting James Bouknight and Kai Jones. Terry Rozier returns as the Hornets’ leading scorer, and forward Gordon Hayward is fully healthy to start the year after only playing 44 games last season.
Ahead of opening night, here is the Hornets’ full roster for the 2021-22 NBA season.
2 - LaMelo Ball
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Previous team: Illawarra Hawks (AUS)
Position: Guard
Experience: 1 season
Age: 20
Size: 6-foot-6, 180 pounds
5- James Bouknight
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College: UConn
Position: Guard
Experience: Rookie
Age: 21
Size: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds
0 - Miles Bridges
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College: Michigan State
Position: Forward
Experience: 3 seasons
Age: 23
Size: 6-foot-6, 225 pounds
22 - Vernon Carey Jr.
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
College: Duke
Position: Center
Experience: 1 season
Age: 20
Size: 6-foot-9, 270 pounds
20 - Gordon Hayward
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College: Butler
Position: Forward
Experience: 11 seasons
Age: 31
Size: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds
4 - Wes Iwundu
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College: Kansas State
Position: Forward
Experience: 4 seasons
Age: 26
Size: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds
23 - Kai Jones
Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
College: Texas
Position: Forward / Center
Experience: Rookie
Age: 20 (turns 21 on Jan. 19)
Size: 6-foot-11, 218 pounds
98 - Arnoldas Kulboka
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Previous team: Bilbao (Spain)
Position: Forward
Experience: Rookie
Age: 23 (turns 24 on Jan. 4)
Size: 6-foot-9, 198 pounds
16 - Scottie Lewis
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
College: Florida
Position: Guard
Experience: Rookie
Age: 21
Size: 6-foot-5, 189 pounds
11- Cody Martin
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College: NC State / Nevada
Position: Forward
Experience: 2 seasons
Age: 26
Size: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds
6 -Jalen McDaniels
Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
College: San Diego State
Position: Forward
Experience: 2 seasons
Age: 23
Size: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds
12 - Kelly Oubre Jr.
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College: Kansas
Position: Forward
Experience: 6 seasons
Age: 25
Size: 6-foot-7, 203 pounds
24 - Mason Plumlee
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College: Duke
Position: Center
Experience: 8 seasons
Age: 31
Size: 6-foot-11, 254 pounds
14 - Nick Richards
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College: Kentucky
Position: Forward
Experience: 1 season
Age: 23 (turns 24 on Nov. 29)
Size: 7-foot-0, 245 pounds
3 - Terry Rozier
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College: Louisville
Position: Guard
Experience: 6 seasons
Age: 27
Size: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
14 - Ish Smith
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College: Wake Forest
Position: Guard
Experience: 11 seasons
Age: 33
Size: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds
21 - JT Thor
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College: Auburn
Position: Forward
Experience: Rookie
Age: 19
Size: 6-foot-10, 205 pounds
25 - P.J. Washington
Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
College: Kentucky
Position: Forward
Experience: 2 seasons
Age: 23
Size: 6-foot-7, 230 pounds
Coaches
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Head coach: James Borrego
Assistant coach: Jay Triano
Assistant coach: Chad Iske
Assistant coach: Marlon Garnett
Assistant coach: Jay Hernandez
Assistant coach: Dutch Gaitley
Assistant coach: Nick Friedman
Assistant coach: Norman Richardson
Trainer: Joe Sharpe
