2020 World Track Cycling Championships TV, live stream schedule

The world track cycling championships offer an Olympic preview, live on NBC Sports Gold and also airing on Olympic Channel this week.

All five daily sessions, beginning Wednesday, stream live for NBC Sports Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA airs same-day delayed TV broadcasts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The U.S. contingent is led by Chloé Dygert, a world champion on the track and the road who is trying to make the Olympic team in both disciplines. Dygert already qualified for Tokyo by winning the world title in the road time trial in September.

On the track, Dygert swept individual and team pursuit titles in 2017 and 2018 but missed last year’s worlds after a May 2018 concussion. She was part of the 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medal team pursuit squad in Rio.

The U.S. has yet to win an Olympic women’s track cycling title. The individual pursuit is not on the Olympic program, but Dygert could anchor a potent team pursuit. The U.S. finished seventh without Dygert and the late Kelly Catlin at the 2019 Worlds.

The international field is led by married British couple Jason and Laura Kenny, who own 10 combined Olympic titles.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Full list of U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Day Time (ET) Key Events Network Wednesday 12:20 p.m. Team sprints NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 8 p.m.* Olympic Channel | STREAM Thursday 12:20 p.m. Team pursuits NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 8 p.m.* Olympic Channel | STREAM Friday 12:20 p.m. Women’s sprint, omnium NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 10:30 p.m.* Olympic Channel | STREAM Saturday 10:20 a.m. Women’s madison NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 5 p.m.* Olympic Channel | STREAM Sunday 7:50 a.m. Women’s keirin NBC Sports Gold | STREAM 5 p.m.* Olympic Channel | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast