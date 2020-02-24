2020 World Track Cycling Championships TV, live stream schedule

The world track cycling championships offer an Olympic preview, live on NBC Sports Gold and also airing on Olympic Channel this week.

All five daily sessions, beginning Wednesday, stream live for NBC Sports Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA airs same-day delayed TV broadcasts.

The U.S. contingent is led by Chloé Dygert, a world champion on the track and the road who is trying to make the Olympic team in both disciplines. Dygert already qualified for Tokyo by winning the world title in the road time trial in September.

On the track, Dygert swept individual and team pursuit titles in 2017 and 2018 but missed last year’s worlds after a May 2018 concussion. She was part of the 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medal team pursuit squad in Rio.

The U.S. has yet to win an Olympic women’s track cycling title. The individual pursuit is not on the Olympic program, but Dygert could anchor a potent team pursuit. The U.S. finished seventh without Dygert and the late Kelly Catlin at the 2019 Worlds.

The international field is led by married British couple Jason and Laura Kenny, who own 10 combined Olympic titles.

MORE: Full list of U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Day

Time (ET)

Key Events

Network

Wednesday

12:20 p.m.

Team sprints

NBC Sports Gold | STREAM

8 p.m.*

Olympic Channel | STREAM

Thursday

12:20 p.m.

Team pursuits

NBC Sports Gold | STREAM

8 p.m.*

Olympic Channel | STREAM

Friday

12:20 p.m.

Women’s sprint, omnium

NBC Sports Gold | STREAM

10:30 p.m.*

Olympic Channel | STREAM

Saturday

10:20 a.m.

Women’s madison

NBC Sports Gold | STREAM

5 p.m.*

Olympic Channel | STREAM

Sunday

7:50 a.m.

Women’s keirin

NBC Sports Gold | STREAM

5 p.m.*

Olympic Channel | STREAM

*Delayed broadcast

