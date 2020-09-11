2020 Fantasy Football: Players to start or sit in Week 1

Sit and start is relative and league dependent, so consider some of these suggestions more “fliers” and “fades” (note that some are targeted for DFS).

Sit: DeVante Parker

Start: James White

Parker has been dealing with a hamstring injury for a few weeks, although he returned to a limited practice recently. He should be viewed as a WR3 at best at less than full strength and against a Patriots secondary that allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers last season (note Stephon Gilmore, who would shadow Parker, is dealing with a hamstring injury himself).

With Damien Harris out and Sony Michel returning from another injury (and not being very good), White should see a healthy amount of touches Sunday. It’s a friendly matchup for Cam Newton’s debut in New England, as Miami ranked last in defense DVOA last season.

Sit: Austin Hooper

Start: J.K. Dobbins

The Ravens allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends by a wide margin last season, and Hooper is now lower on his new team’s totem pole, where he also gets a noticeable downgrade at quarterback.

Baltimore will be a backfield by committee in Week 1, and it’s a leap of faith starting a rookie coming off such an abnormal offseason, especially one listed as the No. 4 RB on the team’s official depth chart. But that’s nonsense, as Dobbins looks especially capable of taking advantage of his terrific situation, and he gets a Browns run defense that ranked 30th in DVOA last season. The Ravens should run it a ton as TD+ home favorites Sunday.

Sit: Le’Veon Bell, Devin Singletary

Camp reports had octogenarian Frank Gore looking like the better running back, and Bell is coming off a season that requires a magnifying glass to see his YPC (3.2). I expect a breakout year from Sam Darnold, and Buffalo fielded a run-funnel defense last year, but your expectations should be low for Bell this week (of his 245 carries last season, zero went for 20 yards or more).

The Bills enter with an advantage along their offensive line, but the Jets ranked #2 in run defense DVOA last season, and most importantly, rookie Zack Moss will be getting the important touches (at the goal line and the catches) in Buffalo’s backfield, while Singletary is limited to carries between the 20s.

Start: Bryan Edwards, Teddy Bridgewater

Edwards is more of a deeper league option in Week 1 and isn’t without risk, but I expect him to quickly emerge as the Raiders’ new No. 1 wideout. He gets a favorable debut matchup against a vulnerable Panthers defense. Josh Jacobs is a borderline top-five RB in Week 1 as well.

Bridgewater is sneakily set up for fantasy success this season with Carolina’s poor D and a nice complement of receivers, and he starts off with a Raiders pass defense that ranked #30 in DVOA last season. This game projects to be one of the highest scoring in Week 1.

Start: Greg Olsen, Hayden Hurst

Olsen is unlikely to stay healthy all year, but he enters Week 1 as Seattle’s #3 option in the passing game. Russell Wilson is perennially among the league leaders in end-zone targets and loves featuring tight ends.

Hurst is no secret as Atlanta’s new starter, taking over a role that saw Austin Hooper lead the NFL in red-zone targets per game among tight ends last season. Hurst faces a Seahawks defense that added Jamal Adams during the offseason but was gashed for the second-most fantasy points versus tight ends in 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Football Team

Start in DFS: DeSean Jackson ($20), Antonio Gibson ($11)

Jackson is highly unlikely to stay healthy all season, but he’s a top-12 fantasy receiver in Week 1 while the Eagles deal with injuries. Washington should run a faster pace and score more points this season, while Philadelphia also enters with a banged-up backfield. DJax is looking at double-digit targets against a secondary that ranked near the bottom-five in pass DVOA last season, so expect the speedy wideout (a terrific fit for Carson Wentz's deep ball) to eclipse 100 yards and hit pay dirt Sunday.

