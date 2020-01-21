2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open TV Schedule

Let’s get loud! Fans are ready to make some noise in the grandstands of TPC Scottsdale’s infamous 16th hole.

The par-3 “coliseum” is one of the rowdiest in PGA TOUR golf; it’s the place to be at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Rickie Fowler is searching for a title defense at “The People’s Open” against a field that includes Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel, Kevin Na and 2018 champion Gary Woodland.

Tournament Airtimes LIVE on Golf Channel (Eastern):

Round 1: Thursday, January 30: 3-7pm (GOLF Channel)

Round 2: Friday, January 31: 3-7pm (GOLF Channel)

Round 3: Saturday, February 1: 1-2:45pm; 3-6pm (CBS)

Final Round: Sunday, February 2: 1-2:45pm; 3-6pm (CBS)

Watch even more of the Waste Management Phoenix Open with PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold. See below for the full schedule of exclusive coverage. Learn more here.

Round 1: Thursday, January 30: 9:15am - 7pm

Round 2: Friday, January 31: 9:15am - 7pm

Round 3: Saturday, February 1: 10:45am - 6pm

Final Round: Sunday, February 2: 10:45am - 6pm