2020 Vuelta a España stage 12 highlights - Video

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) soared to the summit of Alto de l'Angliru for a solo victory on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España. The British racer tamed the fearsome, steep slopes of the Angliru to take his first Grand Tour triumph.

A group of three riders pushed across the relentless grade at the summit 16 seconds later, led by Astana’s Aleksandr Vlasov in second, Enric Mas of Movistar in third, and then Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in fourth.

The next trio of riders to complete the 109.4km stage included two Jumbo-Visma riders, Primož Roglič and Sepp Kuss, and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation). Losing 10 seconds to Carapaz, Roglič also lost the red leader's jersey to the Ecuadorian, who put him in trouble in the closing kilometres of the mighty ascent.

With his memorable stage win, Carthy leapfrogged Martin in the GC standings, moving into third overall at 32 seconds. The five categorised climbs punished the entire peloton, with riders strewn across the final Angliru climb.

