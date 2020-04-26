2020 Vikings draft picks: Minnesota’s Round 4-7 selections, full NFL Draft results, order

The Minnesota Vikings recently parted ways with Stefon Diggs, and, knowing they had to find a replacement for the wideout, used their No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to snag Justin Jefferson. Jefferson thrived in the slot at LSU and will complement Adam Thielen well as the Vikings strive to make a deeper playoff run. They also picked up Jeff Gladney with its late first-round pick to fill a hole at cornerback.

Despite trade speculation, Minnesota didn’t end up dealing for Trent Williams and instead filled that need at tackle by picking up Ezra Cleveland in the second round. The 6-6, 310-pound Boise State OT impressed at the combine and even had first-round potential. A monster on the field, Cleveland is a versatile tackle who can play the left or right side, and also has remarkable strength and mobility on the field that’s sure to be a major asset for the team moving forward.

With 11 picks to round out the draft, the Vikings picked up plenty of assets with a lot of upside, perhaps most notably James Lynch. The Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year, is a potentially big steal of the draft and Minnesota made no mistake jumping on the opportunity to take him when he fell to 130th. Lynch is a smart, fast and dynamic DL who was credited with 70 pressures with Baylor in 2019 and is a driven presence on the field.

Round 1, pick 22: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, pick 31: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Round 2, pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3, pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Round 4, pick 117: D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina

Round 4, pick 130: James Lynch, DL, Baylor

Round 4, pick 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Round 5, pick 169: Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

Round 5, pick 176: K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami

Round 6, pick 203: Blake Brandel, OL, Oregon State

Round 6, pick 205: Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

Round 7, pick 225: Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State

Round 7, pick 244: Nathan Stanley, QB, Iowa

Round 7, pick 249: Brian Cole, S, Mississippi State

Round 7, pick 253: Kyle Hinton, G, Washburn

