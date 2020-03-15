2020 Unaccounted For Carries

John Daigle
Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and carries inside the five-yard line ahead of the 2020 regular season. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity on the ground for every team. 

You can also track all available targets, air yards, and targets inside the 10-yard line throughout the offseason here.

 

Unaccounted For Carries by Team

Team

Carries

Carry%

Inside 5

Inside 5%

Tennessee Titans

381

85.6%

Houston Texans

259

59.6%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

215

52.5%

Los Angeles Chargers

191

52.1%

Buffalo Bills

177

38%

Philadelphia Eagles

150

33%

Arizona Cardinals

134

33.8%

San Francisco 49ers

123

24.6%

Kansas City Chiefs

124

33%

Oakland Raiders

114

26%

Miami Dolphins

105

30%

Atlanta Falcons

92

25.4%

New York Jets

92

24%

New Orleans Saints

80

19.7%

Detroit Lions

76

18.6%

Washington Redskins

71

19.9%

Dallas Cowboys

62

13.8%

Indianapolis Colts

50

10.6%

New York Giants

45

12.4%

Cleveland Browns

43

10.9%

Seattle Seahawks

38

7.9%

Minnesota Vikings

36

7.5%

Cincinnati Bengals

32

8.3%

New England Patriots

31

6.9%

Chicago Bears

20

5%

Denver Broncos

12

2.9%

Pittsburgh Steelers

9

2.2%

Green Bay Packers

8

1.9%

Los Angeles Rams

5

1.2%

Baltimore Ravens

2

0.3%

Carolina Panthers

1

0.2%

Jacksonville Jaguars

1

0.2%

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags. 
These lists will be supplemented by releases. 
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.

