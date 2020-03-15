2020 Unaccounted For Carries

Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and carries inside the five-yard line ahead of the 2020 regular season. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity on the ground for every team.

You can also track all available targets, air yards, and targets inside the 10-yard line throughout the offseason here.

Unaccounted For Carries by Team

These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.

These lists will be supplemented by releases.

This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.