2020 Unaccounted For Carries
Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ unaccounted for carries, percentage of carries, and carries inside the five-yard line ahead of the 2020 regular season. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect vacant opportunity on the ground for every team.
You can also track all available targets, air yards, and targets inside the 10-yard line throughout the offseason here.
Unaccounted For Carries by Team
Team
Carries
Carry%
Inside 5
Inside 5%
381
85.6%
259
59.6%
215
52.5%
Los Angeles Chargers
191
52.1%
177
38%
150
33%
134
33.8%
123
24.6%
124
33%
Oakland Raiders
114
26%
Miami Dolphins
105
30%
Atlanta Falcons
92
25.4%
New York Jets
92
24%
New Orleans Saints
80
19.7%
Detroit Lions
76
18.6%
Washington Redskins
71
19.9%
Dallas Cowboys
62
13.8%
Indianapolis Colts
50
10.6%
New York Giants
45
12.4%
Cleveland Browns
43
10.9%
Seattle Seahawks
38
7.9%
Minnesota Vikings
36
7.5%
Cincinnati Bengals
32
8.3%
31
6.9%
Chicago Bears
20
5%
Denver Broncos
12
2.9%
Pittsburgh Steelers
9
2.2%
8
1.9%
5
1.2%
Baltimore Ravens
2
0.3%
Carolina Panthers
1
0.2%
Jacksonville Jaguars
1
0.2%
These lists will be depleted by re-signings and franchise tags.
These lists will be supplemented by releases.
This page will stay updated deep into the offseason.