2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot TV, live stream schedule

The 120th U.S. Open airs live on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock with nearly 45 hours of live tournament coverage from Winged Foot Golf Club starting Thursday.

NBC Sports airs the U.S. Open for the first time since its 20-year run from 1995-2014. The USGA announced in June that the media rights for its championships transferred to NBC Universal through 2026, renewing a partnership that began in 1954 with the first U.S. Open to air on TV.

The field includes 48 of the top 50 male golfers in the world, led by No. 1 Dustin Johnson and including 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Primary live coverage will be supplemented by alternate feeds of featured groups, featured holes, aU.S. Open 360 and a U.S. Open pop-up channel on Peacock. More details are here.

There are Olympic connections: the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Opens are Olympic qualifying tournaments, where world ranking points go into determining the 60-player field for the Tokyo Games. The field will be taken from the Official World Golf Ranking immediately after the 2021 U.S. Open.

Longtime Olympic fans will recognize the musical refrain synonymous with NBC’s U.S. Open broadcasts. Yanni‘s “In Celebration of Man” was first used with the intro to the 1992 Barcelona Games preview show.

2020 U.S. Open Golf TV, Live Stream Schedule

Day Time (ET) Round Channel Thursday 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Round 1 GOLF Channel | STREAM 2-5 p.m. NBC | STREAM 5-7 p.m. Peacock | STREAM Friday 7:30-9:30 a.m. Round 2 Peacock | STREAM 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. GOLF Channel | STREAM 4-7 p.m. NBC | STREAM Saturday 9-11 a.m. Round 3 Peacock | STREAM 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. NBC | STREAM Sunday 8-10 a.m. Round 4 Peacock | STREAM 10 a.m.-12 p.m. GOLF Channel | STREAM 12-6 p.m. NBC | STREAM

