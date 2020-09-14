2020 U.S. Open odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York hosts this week’s 2020 U.S. Open. The 144-man field features each of the top 21 golfers from the Golfweek/Sagarin world rankings, including 2019-20 FedEx Cup champ and Tour Championship winner Dustin Johnson. Below, we look at the 2020 U.S. Open betting odds, and make our PGA Tour picks and best bets to win the year’s second major.

Winged Foot GC will play to a par 70 measuring 7,477 yards. It’s hosting the U.S. Open for the sixth time but the first since Geoff Ogilvy’s win in 2006.

2020 U.S. Open Betting Picks – Favorite

Odds provided by BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:37 a.m. ET.

One of the many past U.S. Open and major champs in the field, Simpson has also won twice in 2020 with four other top-10 finishes in just 12 events. His 2012 victory at the Olympic Club came with a winning score of plus-1, and he was the only member of the final top 10 to break par in both weekend rounds in a come-from-behind win.

He’s first on the PGA Tour this year in Bogey Avoidance, seventh in 3-Putt Avoidance, sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach and T-16 in SG: Tee-to-Green. He tied for 10th in the 2018 U.S. Open and finished T-16 last year at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

2020 U.S. Open Betting Picks – Contender

View photos

Martin Kaymer is an interesting choice this week. (Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

Martin Kaymer (+10000)

The 2014 U.S. Open champion at Pinehurst No. 2 won by eight strokes with no other player finishing better than minus-1. He hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since, but he has moved up from 126th in the Official World Golf Ranking to 88th entering this week.

He has four top 10s in nine European Tour events in 2020. His odds would be much lower if those results had come in North America.

2020 U.S. Open Betting Picks – Long shot

Sergio Garcia (+12500)

This is an absurd price for the 2017 Masters champion. He has just five top-10 finishes in 20 career appearances at the U.S. Open, but he was T-5 as recently as 2016 when Johnson won at minus-4 by three strokes over a trio of runners-up. Garcia has three top 10s in 12 international events in 2020 but two of those were on the European circuit.

He’s fourth on Tour through 32 measured rounds in SG: Tee-to-Green.